David Brooks' return excites Wales boss Robert Page

Manager Robert Page says Wales will be welcoming back one of their "best players" when David Brooks returns for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey in June.

Brooks will be included when Page names his squad on Tuesday, 30 May.

The attacking midfielder, 25, has returned to action at Bournemouth this spring having been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021.

"I am pleased for him because he's had a long journey," said Wales boss Page.

Brooks lined up against Manchester United last Saturday, his first Bournemouth start since September 2021 and his first in the Premier League for 598 days.

It was Brooks' fifth appearance in total this season after he returned to action as a substitute against Aston Villa in March.

The former Sheffield United player announced he was cancer free in May 2022.

Brooks spent time with the Wales squad when they were together for European qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia in March, though he was not considered for selection.

"I got a bit excited in March," Page said.

"I tried to get him on camp then because you want your best players around you. He definitely falls into that category.

"We knew we had to manage it. You don't go through what he's gone through and not have little setbacks.

"Bournemouth have been incredible with the way they have handled it and got him back up to speed. It's great that we have got him available."

While Brooks will definitely be part of the Wales squad for games at home to Armenia on Friday, 16 June and away in Turkey three days later, it is unclear whether Neco Williams will be involved.

The Nottingham Forest defender has been out since April with a broken jaw.

"I think there's conversations to be had with ourselves and the club, both medical teams," Page said.

"The squad is going to be announced next week. We will have conversations in the meantime and see where we are at with that before we make that decision."

