Stephen Quinn's Mansfield side missed out on the League Two play-offs on goal difference

Veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn has signed a new one-year contract with Mansfield Town.

Quinn, 37, joined the Stags in January 2021, initially on loan from Burton, and made 44 appearances last season.

"I think it's fair to say that Quinny has established himself as a firm favourite here, especially with the supporters," boss Nigel Clough said.

"He's a very influential player, both on the pitch on a Saturday and setting standards in training during the week."

The former Republic of Ireland international played in the top flight for Sheffield United and Hull City.

His career also included a three-year spell at Reading.

"I'm delighted to get this over the line and am excited for the new season to start," Quinn said.