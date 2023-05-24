Last updated on .From the section Clyde

Captain Brian McLean is out of contract along with most of the squad that ended the season under Jim Duffy

Jim Duffy will switch from Clyde manager to a new role of director of football after their relegation to Scottish League 2.

The club will appoint a head coach to look after the first team, while Duffy will combine duties previously filled by a head of football operations and head of recruitment.

All but three of Clyde's squad are out of contract this summer.

"A lot of work is required in a short period," Duffy told the club website.

"I will be working closely with a new head coach to assemble an almost completely new squad, which will give us a fighting chance to compete next season."

Former Dundee, Hibernian and Ayr United boss Duffy, who had also managed Clyde for three years until 2014, was appointed in November after the departure of Danny Lennon with the side sitting second bottom of the third tier.

However, while the 64-year-old's side avoided automatic relegation by staying ahead of Peterhead and edged East Fife in the League 1 play-off semi-final, they lost both legs of the final against Annan Athletic, who had finished third in the division below.

Chairman Gordon Thomson added: "In this new structure we believe the whole club will benefit from Jim's experience and knowledge of the game."