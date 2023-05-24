Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kerry Beattie scored twice as Glentoran brushed aside the challenge of Ballymena United

Glentoran moved three points clear at the top of the Women's Premiership thanks to a 9-0 rout of Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Kerry Beattie bagged a double while Emily Wilson, Caragh Hamilton and Joely Andrews were also among the scorers.

Mid Ulster secured a first win of the campaign thanks to a 2-0 home victory over Derry City.

Eimear Garrity netted within 60 seconds in Cookstown and Aimee McClure added the second on 17 minutes.

Glentoran have now scored 44 goals as in their six league games and they maintained their perfect record with ease.

Beattie set the east Belfast side on their way with a header after 17 minutes before Wilson slotted in from a Hamilton cut-back.

Hamilton hit the United net from a corner and an own goal, deflected in from a Beattie shot, made it 4-0 at the break.

Sarah Tweddie's volley extended the lead and it was followed by a Chloe McCarron strike before Vance set up Andrews to finish.

Beattie swivelled and shot home for number eight before substitute Rachel McIntyre completed the scoring in the final minute.