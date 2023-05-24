Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan (left) says the experience of James Clarke (right) will help Newport as they look to improve next season

Newport County defender James Clarke has agreed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

Clarke, 33, was due to become a free agent this summer but will now remain at Rodney Parade until 2025.

He has made 64 appearances, scoring once, since joining the Exiles from Walsall in 2021.

"James is an experienced pro, he's a leader, he knows the club and for that reason it was an easy decision to make," said boss Graham Coughlan.

"We went to him early, he came back to us early."

Clarke has made more than 500 appearances in a senior career which has included spells at Oxford United and Bristol Rovers as well as non-league clubs Oxford City, Salisbury and Woking.

He played 26 times in 2022-23 as Newport finished 15th in the fourth tier.

"It's a great group of players, it's a really good environment, hence I am really excited to have been offered a new deal," Clarke said.