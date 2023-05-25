Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Jason Lowe joined Salford as a free agent from Bolton in July 2020

Salford City have released defenders Ashley Eastham and Jason Lowe.

Club captain Eastham, 32, joined the Ammies from Fleetwood in January 2020 but did not feature after November this season because of injury.

Lowe, 31, made 116 league appearances in three seasons with the League Two side.

The club are in discussions with Ibou Touray, Ryan Watson, Matty Lund, Conor McAleny, Joel Torrance and Liam Shephard over new deals.

Veteran defender Adrian Mariappa, 36, has also been released after joining on a short-term deal in March and making nine appearances.

Neil Wood's men finished seventh in the fourth tier but were beaten on penalties by Stockport in their play-off semi-final.