Andy Cook has scored 48 league goals in 106 appearances for Bradford City

Bradford City have offered a new deal to League Two's top goalscorer Andy Cook.

The 32-year-old scored 28 goals as the Bantams finished sixth in the fourth tier before losing to Carlisle in the play-offs.

Defender Liam Ridehalgh, 32, and midfielder Alex Gilliead, 27, have also been offered new deals.

However, veteran midfielder Adam Clayton, 34, and winger Abo Eisa, 27, have been released.

Charlie Wood, Cole Roberts, Jack Wilson, Kian Scales, Oscar Threlkeld and Yann Songo'o will also leave the club when their deals expire at the end of June.