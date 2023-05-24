Close menu

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze called up to England squad for first time

Eberechi Eze has been called up to the England squad for the first time for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling has been left out by mutual decision after talks with boss Gareth Southgate.

But attacking midfielder Eze has been rewarded for his form at Crystal Palace that has seen him score six goals in his last eight Premier League matches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyrone Mings and Lewis Dunk have also been recalled.

Dunk, whose only previous cap came against USA in 2018, returns to the squad after helping Brighton qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Manchester City quintet John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips are included but will join up with the squad late because of their participation in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on 10 June.

The same also applies to West Ham captain Declan Rice, with the Hammers facing Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on 7 June.

England face Malta in Ta' Qali on Friday, 16 June, before playing North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

The Three Lions top the early Group C table after beating Italy and Ukraine in their opening two qualifying matches in March.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 14:14

    Easy now this lad has earned his spot. We should drop a few more out of form players such as those players who don't start for their club etc.

  • Comment posted by seagull83, today at 14:14

    Massively overdue call up for Dunk. How he has fewer caps than Dier, Keane, Mings and Coady is beyond my comprehension.

  • Comment posted by My Opinion Matters, today at 14:13

    Southgate drops Ben White but retains Maguire! His mindset beggars belief.

  • Comment posted by Nick T, today at 14:13

    If Southgate doesn't pick Jack Grealish from the start there is something wrong with him.

  • Comment posted by Roy Bush, today at 14:13

    Maguire again ! Seriously

  • Comment posted by lander, today at 14:13

    Nice to see Southgate and his 'buddies' going on a jolly to Malta together...

  • Comment posted by cheesemason, today at 14:13

    Why on earth are there internationals three weeks after the season finishes? Players need a decent break

  • Comment posted by problem child, today at 14:13

    as a man city fan I'm wondering why was Philips called up. He hasn't played much, same with Maguire.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:12

    What has Newcastle got to do have more players called up

  • Comment posted by gravyboat, today at 14:12

    Nice to see Dunk in there. Had a great season.

  • Comment posted by RJS, today at 14:12

    Good to see Trent back in the squad.

  • Comment posted by JBT , today at 14:11

    I would putTomori in for Maguire, Joe Willock for Jordan Herderson

  • Comment posted by camerajuan, today at 14:11

    Who is paying Soufgait to keep picking Philips?!

    • Reply posted by ozzy, today at 14:13

      ozzy replied:
      Philips?

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 14:11

    in the words of NWA - Eze does it

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:11

    So Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips are now Southgates favourites

  • Comment posted by Pennywise, today at 14:10

    That's the diving sorted then.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:10

    Southgate ignores now Champions League players Dan Burn & Nick Pope. Okay then.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 14:13

      sports fan replied:
      Pope wasn't available because of injury

  • Comment posted by magicroundaboutcentral, today at 14:10

    Harry Maguire 😭

    • Reply posted by camerajuan, today at 14:12

      camerajuan replied:
      Never going to be left out. I think part of the fee Man Yoo paid to Leicester has been retained for ensuring he gets more caps. Wonder when it'll run out.

  • Comment posted by Georgey Boy, today at 14:09

    Happy to see him included, he's been great this season

  • Comment posted by AT23, today at 14:09

    Good for Eze! Well deserved!

    Kalvin Phillips picked again though?? Decisions like this are why we will never succeed as a national squad.

