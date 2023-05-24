Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rainbow Devils is Manchester United's independent but officially-recognised Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) supporters group

Manchester United's LGBTQ+ Supporters Club have urged fans not to sing offensive chants when they host Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday.

Recent meetings between the two clubs have been marred by homophobic slurs.

In January, chants at Old Trafford were directed at former Everton manager Frank Lampard because of his links with the Blues.

"It is something that can quite easily taken away from football," Rainbow Devils chair Eric Najib told BBC Sport.

"With all the amazing songs that all clubs have, especially Manchester United, there is no need for it."

In January 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service classed the chant as a homophobic slur and said fans singing it during matches were committing a hate crime.

Those found to have used the words could face prosecution.

Rainbow Devils vice-chair Lindsay Parr said: "Banter doesn't exclude. Banter doesn't make people feel so uncomfortable that they can't attend games and don't want to be involved in football.

"I don't think you can label homophobia, racism, sexism, whatever prejudice still exists sadly, as banter and expect to get away with it.

"Education is key. If they look into the history of the chant and why it is offensive, they will realise why it doesn't have a place in football."

Previous incidents this season

October 2022 - Homophobic chanting was heard in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. United condemned the chants and said homophobia "has no place in football".

January 2023 - Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in January 2023. Forest said they would investigate the chants "from a minority of fans" with Forest group LGBTQ+ Trickies adding they were "embarrassed and ashamed".

January 2023 - Chanting was directed at the then Everton manager Frank Lampard in the FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Everton, related to his links with Chelsea. United said the abuse "has no place in football".

April 2023 - Three arrests were made for alleged homophobic chanting when Wolves beat Chelsea at Molineux in April 2023. Wolves were charged by the Football Association for failing to control fans at a match disrupted by homophobic chants and are waiting on a sanction.