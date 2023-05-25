Close menu

Jimmy Callacher: Defender to join Crusaders on two-year deal when Linfield contract ends

Jimmy Callacher won five Irish Premiership titles with Linfield

Defender Jimmy Callacher will join Irish Cup winners Crusaders on a two-year deal this summer following the expiry of his contract at Linfield.

Callacher will depart Linfield after making 368 appearances across nine years at Windsor Park.

The 31-year-old won five Irish Premiership titles and two Irish Cups with the Blues.

Callacher is the latest player to join Crusaders in what has been a busy period of transfer activity at Seaview.

Earlier this month, the north Belfast club announced the arrivals of Lloyd Anderson, Jordan Williamson, Malachy Smith and Mikhail Kennedy on pre-contract deals.

They also signed 20-year-old forward James Teelan from Newry City.

The Crues finished fifth in the 2022-23 Irish Premiership before comfortably beating Ballymena United to retain the Irish Cup on 7 May.

