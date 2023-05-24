Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Elliott List has scored 27 goals in his four years with Stevenage

Stevenage forward Elliott List has agreed a new contract despite playing only one game this season.

List went off with a knee injury in the first half of their opening match, a 2-1 win at Tranmere last July.

And the 26-year-old was unable to play any further part as Steve Evans' side won promotion from League Two.

He has made over 100 appearances since joining the club in 2019 and his new deal will cover next season and also has an option for a further 12 months.

"I'm looking forward to playing in League One," he told the Boro website. external-link

"With my unfortunate injury at the start of last season, it's great that the club showed their confidence in me - I'm back fully fit now and delighted to get the deal signed."