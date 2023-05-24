Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Top flight crowds will be at their highest since the SPFL began almost 10 years ago

The Scottish Premiership is due to break its overall attendance record on Wednesday when all 12 teams meet in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Just 9,458 need to watch the six top flight matches to surpass the 3,639,331 who attended in the 2018-19 season.

The average matchday attendance in the Premiership this term is 100,829, with Scotland enjoying the best gates per capita in Europe.

The Scottish Professional Football League era started in 2013.

"It's hugely encouraging to see our crowds continue to go from strength to strength, given the importance of gate money," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

"Supporters attending our games help create the unique atmosphere that make our matches so compelling and I hope they're looking forward to the many important games across the division tonight."