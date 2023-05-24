Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland captain Andy Robertson is on a Real Madrid list of potential summer reinforcements as they consider the Liverpool left-back as a replacement for Ferland Mendy. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hearts would face a six-figure compensation bill to lure Celtic assistant John Kennedy to Tynecastle as their new manager. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Dundee United manager Tam Courts and Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray are among the names being considered by Dundee. (Courier) external-link

Rangers will continue talks with Bayern Munich next week over whether or not the on-loan Malik Tillman will make a permanent move to Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has broken his silence on the decision to knock back what he admits was a "life-changing" move to Millwall in January - admitting he didn't feel ready after a long-term injury absence. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has backed experienced goalkeeper and club captain David Marshall to bounce back from recent errors. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has "zero" concerns over Ross McCrorie's commitment amid interest from Bristol City. (Press & Journal) external-link

Defender Angus MacDonald reckons if Aberdeen can clinch third spot and European football it would be his biggest career achievement. (Daily Record) external-link