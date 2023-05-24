Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Arfield, who is leaving Rangers after five years, vows to return to Ibrox in some capacity in the future. (Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen and Rangers player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term future of Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 28, with a new contract before the transfer window opens. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are likely to keep Scotsman David Moyes as their manager. (Guardian) external-link

Swansea boss and former Scotland defender Russell Martin has verbally agreed to become the new Southampton manager. (Sky Sports) external-link

Martin, 37, has agreed a three-year deal to become Southampton's new manager, with the relegated Premier League club set to announce his appointment in the coming days. (Sun) external-link