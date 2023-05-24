Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scott Arfield has made more than 650 club appearances

Scott Arfield, 34, plans to continue playing as he prepares to end his five-year stay at Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Arfield vows to return to Rangers in some capacity in the future. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale says Todd Cantwell is "everything fans want" as he bites back at the midfielder's detractors. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says the most important emotion is pride in his players after they sealed third place in the Scottish Premiership after defeating St Mirren 3-0. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson had no complaints about Thierry Small's red card against Aberdeen and says it was "not the only reason" the Buddies lost. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou absolves Daizen Maeda's following the forward's red card in the loss to Hibernian and reveals winger Sead Haksabanovic's injury will be monitored following his injury at Easter Road. (Record) external-link

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson "switched to a diamond at half-time to go toe-to-toe as much as possible" in the 4-2 defeat of Celtic. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Joe Newell is more likely to available for Hibernian's season-ending meeting with Hearts on Saturday than CJ Egan-Riley after both picked up injuries against Celtic. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Interim manager Steven Naismith admits Hearts should never have been overtaken into third place, having possessed an 11-point gap over Aberdeen at one stage. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone caretaker boss Steven MacLean reminded the players of the standards that are expected following the 3-3 draw with Ross County. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Manager Malky Mackay says Ross County "know exactly what we've got to do on Sunday" against Kilmarnock, with victory enough to overtake them and seal Scottish Premiership safety. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen and Rangers player Dougie Bell has suffered a suspected heart attack. (Sun) external-link

Aston Villa want to secure the long-term future of Scotland midfielder John McGinn, 28, with a new contract before the transfer window opens. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham are likely to keep Scotsman David Moyes as their manager. (Guardian) external-link

Swansea boss and former Scotland defender Russell Martin has verbally agreed to become the new Southampton manager. (Sky Sports) external-link

Martin, 37, has agreed a three-year deal to become Southampton's new manager, with the relegated Premier League club set to announce his appointment in the coming days. (Sun) external-link