Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Richard Wood has made 563 league appearances since making his debut for Sheffield Wednesday in April 2003

Doncaster have signed veteran defender Richard Wood on a one-year deal after he was released by Rotherham United.

The 37-year-old spent the past nine seasons with the Millers and made 230 league appearances.

"It's a really good signing for us," Rovers boss Grant McCann told the club website. external-link

"He brings really good experience, he's a natural leader, and he's a really good presence in both boxes - defending and attacking set-pieces."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.