Richard Wood: Doncaster Rovers sign veteran defender on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Doncaster have signed veteran defender Richard Wood on a one-year deal after he was released by Rotherham United.
The 37-year-old spent the past nine seasons with the Millers and made 230 league appearances.
"It's a really good signing for us," Rovers boss Grant McCann told the club website.
"He brings really good experience, he's a natural leader, and he's a really good presence in both boxes - defending and attacking set-pieces."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.