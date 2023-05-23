Close menu

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward signs new contract until 2027

Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring against Crystal Palace in March
Bukayo Saka joined Arsenal as an eight-year-old

Bukayo Saka said Arsenal is the "right place to make the next step" after signing a new contract with the club until 2027.

The England forward has scored 14 goals for the Gunners this season, contributing 11 assists.

Just 21 years old, he has already made 178 appearances for the club and has featured in all Arsenal's Premier League games over the past two campaigns.

"I'm just really happy," said Saka.

"There's been a lot of talking and it's been a while, but I'm here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It's a beautiful club - look where we are.

"For me, it's about achieving my personal ambitions - how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my team-mates, the coaching staff.

"I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that's why I'm happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things."

Saka's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Second-placed Arsenal host Wolves in their final game of the season on Sunday, having missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Next season, the Gunners will play Champions League football after a six-year absence.

"I have seen a lot of change. I've seen this team and the club grow, and one thing that everyone around us can be excited about is that we are going in the right direction," added Saka.

"Time is on our side. You can look at our team and a lot of the players are young. We're hungry, and a lot of us haven't won trophies at Arsenal so we want to achieve big things. If you watch the way we all speak, we want to win and we want to win here."

Manager Mikel Arteta said: "It's great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract. Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future.

"As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person - he's loved by us all."

Comments

Join the conversation

124 comments

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 14:21

    Along with Bellingham, he's the future of England footy

    • Reply posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 14:24

      HaHaYouLost replied:
      Lol, no, he isn't, he isn't even that good of a player, SWP's springs to mind.. as in he's a poor man's SWP's.

  • Comment posted by Cheers of a Clown, today at 14:17

    Fantastic player and I’m sue Arsenal fans will be pleased regarding this news.

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 14:20

      Blockfeet replied:
      Hi Sue.

  • Comment posted by The Man from Del Monte, today at 14:34

    Not a Gunner myself but that is a great bit of business.
    He's a fine player now and will only get better.
    He's no slouch in an England shirt either.

  • Comment posted by grg, today at 14:22

    Amazing player with the right attitude. Well done arsenal and particularly the back room team.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 14:31

      HertfordPaul replied:
      Agreed, with most of that, but if ever a player needs a break it is Saka. He's not contributed much recently and looks exhausted. One of the reasons that Arsenal threw away the title is how the back room staff failed to rest him effectively.

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 14:38

    That's terrific news for Arsenal they've been great this season, a real breath of fresh air. Good news for England as well, because the kids there are taught how to play the game properly. Vamos!

  • Comment posted by Andy Nye, today at 14:28

    He deserves it for such an incredible season from a Geordie

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 14:18

    Can see the Gunners challenging for silverware in the future. They'll need better squad depth in defence and midfield but keeping the young stars they have is half of the battle

  • Comment posted by WombleBerry, today at 14:41

    They've done their best deal already, even before the transfer window opens.

    Sign up your best players early, don't let them run down contracts and leave for nowt to a rival team. Get players in early in the window. Does this mark a change at board level? We'll see about that in the weeks ahead.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Pint, today at 14:27

    He’s clearly a very good player and Arsenal have done well to keep hold of him!

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:17

    Saka is class!

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 14:29

      Footy_fan replied:
      Too bad that he dives a lot…

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 14:21

    If Mudryck is a £90m player with hardly any first team games or Ukraine caps, then what value is Saka as an England starter and scorer and 178 first team games to his name? Hopefully he’ll be our Ryan Giggs and stay for his career and win things (maybe not 13 premier league titles, that’s fanciful 😆). Best news all summer for us Gooners.

    • Reply posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 14:35

      Ook the Librarian replied:
      Yeah ... Ryan Giggs probably isn't the best comparison ... Saka seems a really nice guy!

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 14:29

    Sometimes you forget that he's only 21. Come on leaps and bounds this season. Already got great experience at club and international level. Good on the lad.

  • Comment posted by delboy, today at 14:29

    Excellent young player and the future of England football from a Spurs fan.Also seems a lovely guy with a nice personality.Imagine if Conte had been his club manager,would still not have made his club debut, let alone played for his country.

  • Comment posted by vwg, today at 14:19

    Class player

  • Comment posted by Pike, today at 14:27

    Great news, a fine young man and a talented footballer.

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 14:19

    Good for him. Great player, great club. Hopefully he'll be part of them having some success in the coming years.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 14:16

    Good, that's one spot filled for my FPL team next year.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 14:18

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Obviously fixtures changed things but I'm pretty confident of what my team will be already!

  • Comment posted by Goonerfied, today at 14:41

    This is fantastic news. Looking forward to next season 👍

  • Comment posted by Captain Pigglesworth, today at 14:24

    What a player - still only 21!

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 14:31

    Balloon door inboud

    • Reply posted by Smiley, today at 14:37

      Smiley replied:
      Doesn't quite have the same ring to it as Le Ballon D'or. But I guess a balloon in the right shade stuck to the "boudoir" might work.
      Happy tuesday afternoon mate.

