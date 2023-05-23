Manager Derek McInnes says "the season is two games now" for Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership: Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Wednesday, 24 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland Extra & BBC Sport website

Derek McInnes is targeting four points from Kilmarnock's final two Scottish Premiership games to secure another season in the top flight.

Killie are three points above bottom club Dundee United before the sides meet at Tannadice on Wednesday.

McInnes led the Rugby Park side to promotion last season, having taken over midway through the campaign.

"We can still succeed in what we set out to do this season," said the former Dundee United midfielder.

"Prior to the Livingston game [that Kilmarnock won on 13 May], I had a feeling we needed seven points from 12 and that would keep us in the league. We're now looking for four from six. I think four points from six will keep us in the league.

"Anything other than that will be play-offs or bottom of the league, which we don't want. The season is two games now for us and we've got to try and concentrate on being the best we can be over these next two games."

Kilmarnock lost at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, a result that sealed safety for Saints, and finish the campaign at home to Ross County on Sunday. County are currently a point below Killie.

"It's back to where it was a few weeks ago," McInnes added. "We felt a few weeks ago it was between ourselves, United and County. We always felt every game would become more pressurised if you didn't win the game before.

"If we can stay in the league, I think we can take big strides in the summer. We want to try and set up Sunday's game on the back of a positive result. It's important we try and get a positive performance, a positive result at Tannadice.

"We had it last season. We played Arbroath. We had beaten every other team around us besides Arbroath and we needed to beat them to win the league.

"Normally, if you're going to achieve something, you have to beat your direct competitors. And it's so obvious that our direct competitors are Dundee United and Ross County."