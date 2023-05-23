Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Richard Keogh made more than 350 appearances for Derby County in seven years with the club

Former Republic of Ireland defender Richard Keogh is being released by newly-promoted Ipswich Town, along with three other first-team players.

Keogh, 36, returned to Town last summer, more than 20 years after coming through their academy before spending the bulk of his career with Derby.

Joel Coleman, Matt Penney and Kane Vincent-Young will also be leaving Portman Road when their contracts end.

The club have offered new deals to Sone Aluko and Massimo Luongo.

Teenage midfielder Tawanda Chirewa has been offered fresh terms after the 19-year-old made his first-team debut this season.

Striker Aluko, 34, has scored three goals in 55 appearances since joining on a free transfer from Derby in August 2021.

Australia midfielder Luongo, who is 30, played 15 times in the league after signing during the January transfer window from Middlesbrough.

Keogh played 16 times this season having made the Tractor Boys his fourth club since leaving the Rams in 2019.

Ipswich said Keogh's contribution on and off the field had been "invaluable".

Goalkeeper Coleman leaves without making an appearance after he joined on a short-term deal in November as cover for the injured Nick Hayes and extended his stay in January until the end of the season.

Penney, who leaves having also failed to play for the first team this season, spent the latter part of the campaign on loan with Charlton.

Full-back Vincent-Young made the majority of his 18 league appearances from the bench this season as Ipswich finished second in League One, clinching automatic promotion to the Championship after four years away from the second tier.

Loanees George Hirst and Tyreece John-Jules have returned to their respective parent clubs - Leicester City and Arsenal.