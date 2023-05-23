Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Both Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Josh Sheehan played a role in helping Bolton to the League One play-offs

Bolton Wanderers have offered deals to out-of-contract striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and midfielder Josh Sheehan, and triggered a year's extension for defender MJ Williams.

Injury ended the season early for Bodvarsson, 31, after eight goals in 27 games since his move from Millwall.

Sheehan, 28, played 34 games in helping Wanderers to the League One play-offs.

Williams, 27, made his 100th Bolton appearance during the past season with 35 games in total for Ian Evatt's side.

Accruing that number of matches in the season enabled Bolton to exercise their contract extension for the former Liverpool, Rochdale and Blackpool player.

Out-of-contract goalkeeper Joel Dixon, midfielders Kieran Lee and Lloyd Isgrove and forward Elias Kachunga will leave the Trotters on the expiry of their deals.