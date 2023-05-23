Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Tendayi Darikwa played 116 games for the Latics and was captain of the club

Captain Tendayi Darikwa is one of six senior players who will leave Wigan Athletic when their current contracts expire this summer.

Defenders Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett and Ryan Nyambe and midfielders Jordan Cousins and Gwion Edwards also exit.

Darikwa, 31, played 116 games after joining from Nottingham Forest in 2021.

Edwards, 29, had 45 outings for Wigan, Bennett, 33, and Cousins, 29, played 30 games apiece, Nyambe, 25, made 33 appearances and Caulker, 31, only nine.

Wigan were relegated to League One after finishing bottom of the Championship.

Loanees Omar Rekik, Martin Kelly, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiehi, Danel Sinani and Ashley Fletcher all return to their respective parent clubs.