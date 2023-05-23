Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Former Scotland goalkeeper McGregor, 41, has had two spells at Ibrox

Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander will all leave Rangers when their contracts expire this summer.

But Steven Davis, who will also be out of contract, remains in discussions with the club about his future.

The midfielder is continuing to work with Rangers' medical team as he recovers from his ACL injury.

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack's deal also expired this summer but he signed a one-year extension last week.

"The departing players have given excellent service and move on with the warmest wishes," said a Rangers statement.

"The individuals contributed enormously to the capture of a record 55th Scottish league title, last season's Scottish Cup, the run to the Europa League final and qualification for the Champions League this season.

"Allan McGregor, of course, also gained significant honours with the club in his first spell and broke the 500 appearance mark back in April."

Colombia striker Morelos joined from HJK Helsinki on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

Midfielder Arfield was Steven Gerrard's first acquisition when he signed from Burnley in May 2018. Goalkeeper McGregor, who has a testimonial match against Newcastle United on 18 July, joined two days later after rejecting new terms at Hull City.

Winger Kent arrived at Ibrox from Liverpool in a £7m transfer in 2019 having impressed on loan during the previous season. Sweden centre-back Helander also joined that summer from Bologna.

Manager Michael Beale, who took over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November and signed Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin in January, has promised a revamp of the squad for the 2023-24 season.