Notts County's Jodi Jones scored in the penalty shootout against Chesterfield that secured Notts County's return to the English Football League

Notts County have signed winger Jodi Jones on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old helped Notts secure promotion to League Two, scoring the winning extra-time goal in their National League semi-final, while on loan from Oxford United

He was released by the U's before the Magpies' promotion final win against Chesterfield at Wembley.

"He embodies the type of player and person we want to have at the club," Notts said in a statement.

"His football fanaticism is so apparent in his distinctive playing style and how hard he works for the team."

Jones' 120th-minute winner against Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane in their play-off eliminator was the former Coventry City winger's only goal of the season.

He came off the bench in the promotion showdown and scored in the penalty shootout that ended County's four-year non-league exile.