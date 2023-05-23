Kyle Taylor joined Exeter from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee last summer

Exeter City midfielder Kyle Taylor could start training in pre-season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

The 23-year-old has not played since March 2022 when he was hurt at Oldham.

Then-Exeter boss Matt Taylor described it as "probably the worst injury a footballer can get" and Taylor has spent the past 14 months recovering.

"He will hopefully be running and potentially available to do some stuff at the start of pre-season," Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said.

The former AFC Bournemouth player ruptured his cruciate knee ligament, damaging the cartilage on both sides of his knee as well as damaging his medial ligament and bone.

He joined Exeter for an undisclosed fee from the Cherries in the summer of 2021 and played 18 times before his injury.

"He really would feel like a new signing because it was such a long-term injury and he had so many setbacks along the way, even since I've been here," Caldwell added.

"For him it would be brilliant to see him out with the team on day one for pre-season.

"Obviously we would have to take it slowly because of the nature of his injury, but hopefully he's ready to be there on day one and try and contribute next season as well."