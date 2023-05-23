Jevani Brown continued to train with Exeter City during his period of suspension

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says there is a chance the club could re-sign forward Jevani Brown.

Brown, 28, was released earlier this month and has not played for the club since January after being charged with assaulting two women.

Brown admitted one charge in March but faces trial on a second charge, that he denies, at Exeter Crown Court in July.

"It's still something that might come back up, so we'll see how that goes over the summer," Caldwell said.

Brown scored 14 goals and made nine assists before being suspended in early February and was voted the Player's Player of the Year for this season.

"As a footballer he's a fantastic player and he's contributed a lot to this club this season," Caldwell added to BBC Radio Devon.

"But obviously his off-field problems have stopped him playing for the second half of the season, so we need to see how that develops.

"It's slim, but the option is there should it come about."

Josh Key (left) and Archie Collins came up through Exeter's academy system

Meanwhile Caldwell says he is happy to wait a few more weeks for Kevin McDonald, Jonathan Grounds Josh Key and Archie Collins to agree to their contract offers.

Their deals end this summer and the Exeter manager would like them to stay at St James Park.

"They need to make sure it's right for themselves and their families, so we're willing to give them that time," he said.

"But come early June if they haven't made that call to me then we will be pushing them because we obviously have to start looking elsewhere if it's not going to happen.

"We have our targets, we have the profile of player we need in each position, so we have to be very patient and should they not happen straight away we have to be in a position where we wait and make sure we get the right players rather than just signing 20-odd players on day one that aren't the right fit for this football club."