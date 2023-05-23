Michael Morton: York City interim manager to stay on next season
Last updated on .From the section York
York City have confirmed Michael Morton will remain in charge for the 2023-24 season.
Morton took over on an interim basis after David Webb was sacked in February and led the Minstermen to National League safety.
Former Middlesbrough and Bradford City full-back Tony McMahon will stay on as Morton's assistant.
"It's a real honour to keep managing the club and keep trying to move it forward," he told the club website.