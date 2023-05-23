Close menu

Michael Morton: York City interim manager to stay on next season

Michael Morton
Former Leeds and Manchester City academy coach Michael Morton won six of his 18 games in charge of York in 2022-23

York City have confirmed Michael Morton will remain in charge for the 2023-24 season.

Morton took over on an interim basis after David Webb was sacked in February and led the Minstermen to National League safety.

Former Middlesbrough and Bradford City full-back Tony McMahon will stay on as Morton's assistant.

"It's a real honour to keep managing the club and keep trying to move it forward," he told the club website.external-link

