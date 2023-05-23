Last updated on .From the section Wolves

The incident between Daniel Podence and Brennan Johnson happened in the 90th minute

Wolves' Daniel Podence was cleared of a spitting charge because of a lack of "convincing" evidence against him, the Football Association has revealed.

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson alleged Podence spat at him during their 1-1 draw on 1 April.

Referee Chris Kavanagh took no action after a video assistant referee check at the City Ground, but Podence was later charged by the FA.

The FA's regulatory commission then cleared the Portuguese on 4 May.

In its written reasons published on Monday, the commission said video footage of the alleged incident did not show any saliva leaving "credible witness" Podence's mouth.

Podence told the commission he pretended to twice spit at Johnson, and accepted he was trying to provoke his opponent.

The commission added there were "weaknesses" in Johnson's evidence and his account was "not convincing" - though it said the allegations "were made in good faith".

In his statement, Johnson had made no mention of seeing saliva leave Podence's mouth but had felt contact on his face.

However, in his oral evidence, he was able to give "surprising detail" of seeing saliva leave Podence's mouth, and how he could "distinguish the spit from something else such as sweat due to its characteristics".

In addition, Johnson's team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White - who had made a statement to the FA saying he had seen Podence spit at Johnson - did not attend the hearing despite having been due to appear as a witness remotely, and was uncontactable.

Gibbs-White had indicated to Kavanagh that Johnson had been spat at by pointing to his shirt, but Kavanagh could see no evidence of this.

The commission said it was "of significance" that this was not consistent with Johnson's allegation that the spit had hit him in the face.

It found the charge not proved. The decision is subject to the right of appeal.