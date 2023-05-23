Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England international Alessia Russo was among the scorers when the sides met earlier this season with United winning 6-0

Manchester United's crucial Women's Super League final-day clash against Liverpool on Saturday will be shown live on BBC One.

The game at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park ground kicks off at 14:30 BST.

United go into the last series of league games two points behind leaders Chelsea and knowing they must win to stand any chance of winning the title.

Chelsea's game against bottom side Reading will be broadcast at the same time on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Highlights from all of the day's matches will be available to watch on The Women's Football Show at 23:20 BST on BBC One.

Chelsea had been minutes away from winning their fourth successive Women's Super League title on Sunday after beating Arsenal 2-0.

United were locked at 1-1 against Manchester City going into injury time on the same day, but Lucia Garcia's late strike secured a 2-1 win for Marc Skinner's side and denied Chelsea the title.