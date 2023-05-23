Scottish gossip: Jose Cifuentes, Steven Naismith, Callum McGregor, Mark Ogren, Joe Hart
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers are close to agreeing personal terms with Jose Cifuentes and the Ibrox side hope to seal a deal for the Ecuador midfielder in the coming days. (Daily Record)
Steven Naismith expects talks over his Hearts future next week - and admits a win at Ibrox on Wednesday would be a huge boost to his chances of landing the job permanently. (Football Scotland)
Neil Lennon is convinced Celtic captain Callum McGregor will become the most decorated player in the club's history - and one day will be the manager. (The Herald)
US-based owner Mark Ogren will jet into Scotland on Tuesday before Dundee United's crucial game against Kilmarnock. (The Courier)
Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has warned Ange Postecolgou he will need a new Celtic goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart for their Champions League campaign next season. (Daily Record)
Melker Hallberg, whose contract runs out this summer, could have played his last game for St Johnstone as the midfielder will not return this season because of a hamstring injury. (The Courier)
Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Jon Daly is the new boss of League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic. (The Courier)
Midfielder James Jeggo admits securing European football should be non-negotiable for a club as big as Hibernian. (The Herald)
Celtic fans are being urged to gather at Merchant City to celebrate their team lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy after their lunchtime game with Aberdeen on Saturday. (Daily Record)