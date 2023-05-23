Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are close to agreeing personal terms with Jose Cifuentes and the Ibrox side hope to seal a deal for the Ecuador midfielder in the coming days. (Daily Record) external-link

Steven Naismith expects talks over his Hearts future next week - and admits a win at Ibrox on Wednesday would be a huge boost to his chances of landing the job permanently. (Football Scotland) external-link

Neil Lennon is convinced Celtic captain Callum McGregor will become the most decorated player in the club's history - and one day will be the manager. (The Herald) external-link

US-based owner Mark Ogren will jet into Scotland on Tuesday before Dundee United's crucial game against Kilmarnock. (The Courier) external-link

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus has warned Ange Postecolgou he will need a new Celtic goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart for their Champions League campaign next season. (Daily Record) external-link

Melker Hallberg, whose contract runs out this summer, could have played his last game for St Johnstone as the midfielder will not return this season because of a hamstring injury. (The Courier) external-link

Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Jon Daly is the new boss of League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic. (The Courier) external-link

Midfielder James Jeggo admits securing European football should be non-negotiable for a club as big as Hibernian. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic fans are being urged to gather at Merchant City to celebrate their team lifting the Scottish Premiership trophy after their lunchtime game with Aberdeen on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

