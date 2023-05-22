Close menu

Newcastle 0-0 Leicester: Dean Smith's side need ‘mad final day’ to stay up

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at St James' Park

Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester City players
Leicester kept their first clean sheet in 22 league games

Leicester City's Premier League fate is now out of their own hands

A goalless draw at St James' Park secured Newcastle's return to Champions League football for the first time in 20 years but left the Foxes in the drop zone with one game to go, and knowing even victory at home to West Ham might not preserve their top-flight status.

Leicester manager Dean Smith said: "We're going to need help. I think there's going to be a lot of anxiety everywhere between the three teams that are in it.

"First and foremost we have a really tough job against West Ham, to try and win that game. But I'm sure with our supporters behind us [we can do that], they saw how hard the players worked today.

"And then it is out of our hands. If Everton win... we obviously will give it our best shot and as long as we can say that we have fought tooth and nail, all we can do is put pressure on them."

An Everton win at home to Bournemouth on Sunday will condemn the 2016 Premier League champions to the Championship for the first time since 2014.

However, a Leicester victory and anything else from the Toffees will send Sean Dyche's side down and keep the Foxes up - with them possibly surviving on goal difference.

Leicester are on -18 and Everton on -24, so the point and clean sheet on Tyneside may yet prove crucial at full-time on the weekend. Leeds are the other team fighting for survival, level on points with Leicester but with a significantly worse goal difference.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said: "They are looking for a mad final day and hoping that something crazy happens at Goodison Park, it is all on Everton."

Smith makes 'no apologies' for line-up

Smith's team selection saw him leave England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes on the bench and they could not make an impact when introduced in the second half.

Asked if he had gambled on Leicester's future, Smith told BBC Sport: "No. I am a bit of a risk-taker but that was not a gamble today. If I came here and went at Newcastle, we could have been beaten by four or five, such has been the goals we have been giving away.

"It was never a gamble, we kept a clean sheet which is what we needed to do. We needed to score which we normally don't have problems with.

"We have just played against Newcastle who have qualified for the Champions League. It wasn't going to be an easy game. Not many people expected us to get a result today."

Smith raised eyebrows by keeping two of his key players on the bench and deploying a 5-3-2 formation at St James' Park but the side kept their first shutout since November and survived Newcastle hitting the post three times.

They almost won it at the end with their only shot on target, but Timothy Castagne's effort was kept out by Nick Pope.

"A real battling performance and I make no apologies for the way we set up today, we haven't kept a clean sheet for too long," said Smith.

"My mind was made up when I watched Newcastle play Brighton on Thursday, one of the best footballing teams in the Premier League this year, and in the first 25 minutes they steamrolled them.

"We had to make sacrifices with the team sheet. It almost worked exactly to plan and their goalkeeper made a good save with our only shot.

"Coming back from three goals down is not sustainable. We came here where it was going to be a party atmosphere but we had to think about ourselves and the best way to get a result.

"If it's too little, too late, who knows? We have taken it to Sunday."

All the pressure on Everton?

With Manchester City having already paraded the trophy as champions, all eyes will be at the bottom end of the table on Sunday.

Southampton are already down and two from Leeds, Leicester and Everton will join them in the Championship next season.

Leicester's plight is the most shocking, having been champions seven years ago and winning the FA Cup just two years ago.

"I didn't see the fall as quickly as it has been and I'm still scratching my head about it," former Leicester goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer told BBC World Service Radio.

"I still look at that squad of players and I still find it difficult to believe that they are where they are.

"What has gone so terribly wrong? Why are they there? I think they were possibly a little bit too slow to react in changing things sooner.

"There's been a lot of decisions I think that have been made that have really backfired."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports: "If Leicester won tonight they were out of the drop zone, but are they in a better position now? They were never going to win two games were they?

"We are talking about a team 20 games without a clean sheet and has now gone to Newcastle and got a point. It is a decent point, it gives them a fighting chance.

"If you were Everton watching that, that puts a lot of pressure on them now."

Neville added: "They have given themselves a better chance. I thought Leicester were finished last week.

"The pressure is on them and they are going to have to do something on Sunday. Imagine the pressure, imagine. It is going to be nail-biting at Goodison."

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 01:41

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lcfcmyclub, today at 01:39

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by OzTB, today at 01:37

    I think Leicester are gone along with Leeds, Everton will beat the Cherries at home.

  • Comment posted by Daniel, today at 01:37

    Full credit to Leicester. A real backs-to-the-wall job with a healthy dose of luck.

    As for Newcastle, congratulations on achieving your dream... Champions League football returns to SJP! But, that being said, tonight's performance lacked a clinical finish. Next season you won't be able to afford such poor luck in front of goal. Harry Kane maybe?

  • Comment posted by Roddy, today at 01:35

    Pressure and Everton dont mix - watch us ball it up and go down.

  • Comment posted by ObjectOne, today at 01:30

    Crazy to think Leicester fans were mocking Villa on here when we got relegated - how quickly things change :)

  • Comment posted by RoyKent, today at 01:29

    I can’t remember if I was ever this anxious about the relegation battle. May 28th will be a big day. I’ll be watching 3 matches at the same time.

    And I am a neutral.

  • Comment posted by Delusional Toon, today at 01:28

    I think Smith has taken a calculated risk. If he had tried to take Newcastle on they would have lost heavily. Instead he set up to frustrate and get a point, with a winnable game against European finalists West Ham to come. Everton will now probably have to win to avoid relegation.

  • Comment posted by TheEyebrowOfRodgerMoore, today at 01:27

    Got arrogant and lazy

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 01:22

    All Leicester could manage was 1 shot, 1 shot on target and 1 corner during the whole game!

    That is so bad, they deserve relegation.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 01:17

    If Leicester do go down ad they keep Smith I see him doing a Norwich in the Championship and finishing 13th unlucky for some. I would imagine Brentford fans are forever grateful Villa came in for him!! Look At Allardyce how does he keep getting work too? In saying all this like to see Everton come down as it is about time!!!! Come on U r'ssss Work out who I support

    • Reply posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 01:24

      JOHN SPARTAN replied:
      Weeds Untied?

  • Comment posted by kloppite1957, today at 01:15

    Am I on my own in not understanding why a team who really needed to win set up not to lose? Then you take off your two main strikers? This club should never have sacked Rodgers, and most definitely shouldn't have then hired Smith. You dont compound one mistake by making another! It's truly sad. City win the league with 115 FFP breaches, Leicester could go down with zero breaches....

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 01:20

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      A loss would have meant that even a point for Everton against Bournemouth would be enough, I can't see Everton losing, maybe drawing. I guess they fancy beating Spurs at home more and hope Bournemouth can do them a favour. They are better positioned than Leeds now thanks to the goal difference. It is negative and risky as hell, but it could pay off.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 01:11

    Leicester will go down. Leeds and Everton will win

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 01:17

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      If Leicester beat Spurs and Everton fail to win, they stay up, failure to win at all, they go down. For Leicester the Leeds game is irrelevant.

  • Comment posted by Marcusgbg, today at 01:11

    It will be great entertainment for neutrals, but probably not for the teams involved.

  • Comment posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 01:08

    Mad Sunday indeed: 1/3

    Everton V Bournemouth - very likely DLC won't be playing, Bournemouth safe and nothing to play for - toffees will probably nick this followed by another pitch invasion, just hope Dyche has lunch before the game otherwise he'll be eating nose oysters throughout the match

    Everton survive another season unfortunately!

    • Reply posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 01:24

      Banned 11 Times replied:
      2/3
      Leicester V West Ham - Foxes 2nd game in 7 days, almost sneaked a win at the very end at Newcastle, team looks defeated and resigned to going down. Hammers will have one eye on their European final and I'm sure that game will take priority.This game will be a draw, should have stuck with Brenda instead of bringing in the chuckle brothers.

      Leicester Relegated, mind the gap

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 01:02

    At least if they had stuck with Ranieri, they would have a play off final to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by MrNeil, today at 01:02

    In time, when Middle Eastern and American(better not say the J word) entities in the form of the euphemistically called Private Equity companies continue to purchase Premiership clubs they will eventually have bought them all and start eying Championship clubs next so it is just possible there will be a slow but inevitable levelling out of the playing field. A good thing? Who knows?

    • Reply posted by Banned 11 Times, today at 01:09

      Banned 11 Times replied:
      FEW you didn't say the J word

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:57

    This season it really feels like 4 teams deserve to go down, such has been the poor quality of play, lack of effort by some players, and fickle owners.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:51

    The bottom four teams this season deserve to go down. Can't think of another Premiership season where the cumulative quality of the bottom four has been so poor.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 00:43

    Poor all season, so no excuse

    But at least they once finished top

    • Reply posted by singher, today at 01:22

      singher replied:
      As have Everton and Leeds, come to think of it.

