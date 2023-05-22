Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United will play in the Champions League for the first time since 2003 after Monday's draw with Leicester City secured a top-four Premier League finish.

The Magpies' last Champions League match took place more than 20 years ago when they lost 2-0 at home to Barcelona in the second of two group stages on 19 March 2003.

The following season they lost on penalties to Partizan Belgrade in a Champions League third-round qualifier.

But we're interested in their match at the Nou Camp. Think you know your Newcastle history? Well now you can prove it by taking our picture quiz.

You've got four minutes on the clock to name the XI starters and two substitutes who took to the field for Newcastle against Barcelona.

