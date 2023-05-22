Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cheryl Foster is a referee in the WSL

Cheryl Foster has been selected to referee the Uefa Women's Champions League Final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg in Eindhoven in June.

Foster's appointment comes after she was selected to referee at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The 42-year-old became the first Welshwoman to officiate at a major tournament when she refereed at Euro 2020.

She began refereeing in 2013 and promoted to Uefa's elite list in 2020.

As a player the former Liverpool striker won 63 Wales caps between 1997 and 2011.