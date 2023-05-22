Revision and training for Wales U17s ahead of Euro finals

Uefa Under-17 Championship 2023: Wales v Poland Venue: Budaörs Date: Tuesday, 23 May Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and app

Forward Rhys Allport says Wales can cause table-toppers Poland some problems in their final game of the European Under-17 Championship.

Wales' hopes of reaching the knockout stages were ended by a 3-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.

"Everyone's worked so hard around the group, the staff, the lads, so we were all downbeat immediately after," Allport said.

Poland beat Hungary 5-3 to take them three points clear at the top of Group A.

Wales' defeat to the Republic of Ireland was their second successive 3-0 loss after defeat against hosts Hungary in their opening game.

Despite playing some brilliant football and dominating aspects during the games, Wales' forward have yet to flourish in front of goal.

"They've worked so hard in training, they've really been trying to work on their finishing which is good to see,"Allport added.

"I think they've been a bit unlucky because on Saturday, for example, Iwan Morgan hit the post in the first minute, but on another day that goes in and then suddenly the game completely changes and opens up."

So far, Wales are the only side of the 16 teams in the tournament to have failed to score.

With hopes of reaching the knockout stages over, Wales coach Craig Knight will now be able to play a more unrestricted game and experiment with new players.

"To sort of play with freedom and play without any fear, there will be lads that will be given an opportunity they are definitely looking forward", Allport said.

Crewe Alexandra's Allport was a late call up to the squad following injury to George Morgan.

"It's absolutely brilliant, I was not expecting it at all, it came out of nowhere," Allport said.

"Being in such a big tournament and being around some lads that have done some amazing things, not just in the Wales squad but in the other teams as well, it's priceless, it's been a priceless experience and I'm delighted to have achieved it."

In what has been a disappointing campaign overall for Wales, Allport is eager to end their tournament goal drought.

"It would be amazing, I've been in and around Wales, the nation, for sort of two-three years now and this is the first tournament where something has really happened for me."

"I'm seeing some of the looks of other forwards' faces when they're scoring and it seems amazing and I'm sure one day it can happen for me,"

"Unfortunately it hasn't happened for some of the forwards here and I know that they have been talking about it and they would've been delighted to get a goal and there is still that chance tomorrow and, yeah, it would be an amazing achievement."

Wales Under-17 squad for Uefa European Under-17 Championship: Alfie Cunningham (Exeter City), Alfie Tuck (Queens Park Rangers), Brayden Clarke (Wolves), Charlie Crew (captain, Leeds United), Cody Twose (Cardiff City), Dan Cox (Derby County), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff City), Freddie Issaka (Plymouth Argyle), Gabriele Biancheri (Manchester United), George Morgan (Everton), Iwan Morgan (Swansea City), Jacob Cook (Swansea City), Joe Andrews (Southampton), Joe Hatch (Plymouth Argyle), Josh Beecher (Cardiff City), Kit Margetson (Swansea City), Lewys Benjamin (Cardiff City), Luey Giles (Cardiff City), Luke Armstrong (Cardiff City), Rhys Thomas (Manchester City), Sam Parker (Swansea City), Troy Perrett (Cardiff City).