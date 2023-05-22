Former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers has managed a number of non-league clubs, including Solihull Moors

Former England and Blackburn goalkeeper Tim Flowers says Gloucester City are "going in the right direction" after being confirmed as their new manager.

Flowers was capped 11 times by England during his career and won the Premier League and League Cup with Rovers.

He most recently managed Stratford Town in the Southern Premier Division Central before leaving in March.

Flowers was once Britain's most expensive keeper, and also played for Southampton and Leicester.

"It's a good standard, National League North, [Gloucester] got in the play-offs last season so it's clearly a team going in the right direction," Flowers told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"Can we kick on from last season? We've got ideas in terms of recruitment, it's a clean slate, there's no-one in contract at all so we're negotiating with one or two of the boys who were here last year and we've got one or two other irons in the fire, so hopefully we can put a competitive side out next season."

The 56-year-old has managed a variety of clubs in non-league football since retiring from playing, most notably guiding Solihull Moors to second in the National League in 2019.

Gloucester City were beaten by Brackley Town on penalties in the eliminator round of the play-offs this season.

The club will return to being part-time next season, having worked under a hybrid model.

"Ideally you'd like to keep the majority of last year's squad, because clearly finishing in the play-offs is a good effort over the course of a very rigorous season, but that's probably not going to be the case because clearly financially we can't afford some of them," Flowers said.

"We've got to have a little reset and think about what we can bring in and how we can go about it."