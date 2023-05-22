Close menu

Everton investment: Toffees reach exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Everton's Goodison Park ground
Everton are currently two points above the relegation zone

Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with New York-based company MSP Sports Capital for investment in the club, BBC Sport understands.

Sources have said the deal is not yet done but talks are progressing between the two parties over future funding.

MSP look to have jumped ahead of 777 Partners, who have been in talks over a takeover from owner Farhad Moshiri.

Everton are currently two points above the Premier League's relegation zone with one game remaining this season.

However, the Toffees will drop into the bottom three if Leicester win at Newcastle on Monday (20:00 BST).

MSP are believed to be looking for a 25% stake with a preferential share structure, not equity in the club, so would be paid back in interest.

777 have had access to the 'data room' (financial accounts), but have not been prepared to pay a 'significant' price as they have looked at the debt on the balance sheet - which stood at £141.7m in the latest accounts.external-link

Can Everton ever be great again?

In February, Moshiri told the fans' advisory boardexternal-link the club was "not for sale" but he had been talking to "top investors of real quality".

The club requires funding for their new stadium, which is being built on Bramley Moore Dock, after costs increased from £500m originally to about £760m.

British-Iranian business Moshiri has invested over £750m of his own money since 2016, but some supporters are deeply unhappy about his ownership of the club.

Toffees fans have held protests before some home games this season and have called for Moshiri and the board to leave the club.

It is understood MSP will likely expect representation in the boardroom if they do complete their minority investment in the club.

An exclusivity agreement is described as a document in which a prospective buyer and seller agree to deal solely with each other in anticipation of an exchange of contracts by the end of a fixed period of time.

In this case, it protects MSP from being outbid by another party but it does not offer full protection from that happening outside of the specified time period.

Who are MSP?

MSP Sports Capital members at Goodison Park during Everton's loss to Southampton
Senior figures from MSP Sports Capital attended Everton's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton on 14 January

MSP Sports Capital describe themselves as investors in sports teams, leagues and businesses that 'pursue ambitious, challenging tasks'.

Their current portfolio includes European clubs such as Brondby in Denmark, Augsburg in Germany and Estoril of Portugal.

Their chairman, Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, is the vice-chairman of McLaren and also a minority owner of NBA team Phoenix Suns.

He attended the defeat by Southampton in January at Goodison Park and his net worth was valued at £2.9bn by the Paddock Magazineexternal-link in 2021.

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 15:12

    Give it a week and their investment could be half price.

    • Reply posted by OutsidersPOV, today at 15:50

      OutsidersPOV replied:
      The problem with investment is that the investors want their money back plus interest. The fans pay both. Water, rail and energy companies are all examples of how the customer is eventually screwed.

  • Comment posted by discowafers, today at 15:18

    Wow £750 million invested already you can't say that the investment hasn't been there. That's a lot of money.

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 15:25

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      £750 million and I moaned at £250 on blinds for the front living room

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 15:23

    " Everton have reached reached an Exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports capital"

    "Sources have said the deal is not yet done"

    Make your mind up.

    • Reply posted by evening, today at 15:29

      evening replied:
      All depends if they go down that's why

  • Comment posted by Steve Mclawrence, today at 15:18

    They'll survive, at the expense of Leeds I hope. Can't see Leicester doing anything at Newcastle tonight.

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 15:24

      IJB replied:
      Agreed City will get beat by the proper United tonight

  • Comment posted by General-Richa, today at 15:24

    Who in their right mind would give money to Moshiri?... Remove Moshiri, Kenwright & the board & there may be some sense in investing, but to give that lot money is akin to burning it... Right now Everton need people who know what they're doing at the top, specifically who are capable of undoing years of poor leadership of this broken club, throwing more money towards the current lot is not the way

    • Reply posted by jude nelson, today at 15:42

      jude nelson replied:
      It's alarm bells that the team who looked at the books said "no thanks" and this guy who is offering essentially a huge pay day loan is welcomed as good news...

  • Comment posted by ToxicMonkeyMZC, today at 15:54

    I really hope Everton can stay in the Premier League. I'm 55 and the local (Liverpool v Everton) derby matches are pure gold. I couldn't imagine life without Everton. Anything which helps the team is welcome.
    Yes I am a Liverpool fan, but I have a huge respect for the blue menace.

    • Reply posted by R812, today at 16:05

      R812 replied:
      As do majority of your friends and many others , yes it is 3 easy points , but many are real friends , none of this childish so called banter,

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:42

    Basically the Board need to mind their own business and get a competent Manager with his own team to decide which players they want - then maybe there could be some advancement. People who know nothing about football should not be making player decisions.
    Simple

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:21

    Read the headline and thought Everton had done a deal with Scottish government. Then they would have really been in trouble

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 15:24

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      You have just made me spill my milkshake sat in McDonald’s car park ,that has got to be the best I have heard in ages thank you so much

  • Comment posted by joepublic, today at 15:56

    Most people I know think the Premier League is the Emperor's new clothes. A collection of the worlds so called best players/mercenaries playing for the benefit of Sky TV whilst trading off the back of English football heritage. Not for me.

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 15:20

    I guess this shows there's a difference between investing £750m and investing it well.

    • Reply posted by jimmyb, today at 15:31

      jimmyb replied:
      Much like the owner of Tottenham. Levy has spent plenty of money, but him and his sporting directors made a long series of really bad decisions on players.

      Chelsea are in much the same state now with Boehly.

      Outside of Moshiri appointing a sporting director and coach who actually know what they're doing, tough to see how the situation can improve. Especially if they go down.

  • Comment posted by Tom Bola, today at 15:58

    Everton will stay.
    Leeds will not.

    • Reply posted by different gravy, today at 16:17

      different gravy replied:
      It’s only Bingo when Everton go down

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:16

    If there is so much money being earned in football why do owners still have to put so much in? The current owner has invested £750m and yet he still gets protests.

    • Reply posted by jayo, today at 15:19

      jayo replied:
      If it’s actually his money!

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 15:20

    When will the FL investigation into over spendinv be announced ?

    • Reply posted by Common Sense mate, today at 15:26

      Common Sense mate replied:
      Already has. And without state backed influence that city have, they will find it harder to avoid punishment.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 16:00

    Kick them out of the premier league because they are unfit to own a sweet shop, where have the losses come from that have kept them in the league, we were told last year it was all above board but clearly it was a pack of lies

    • Reply posted by different gravy, today at 16:09

      different gravy replied:
      The 3 year losses are a huge figure of around £370m vs the maximum allowable losses of £105m.
      The only lies that I am aware of are the false claims by Everton FC regarding the size of the losses attributable to COVID.

      This unfortunately is an incredibly urgent situation and a decision needs to be made before the potential relegation of Leeds or Leicester.

  • Comment posted by D Hughes, today at 15:14

    The problem is Bill Kenwright as much as Moshiri.

    • Reply posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 16:20

      LeaveMeAlone replied:
      Has Bill accounted for the Arteta money yet?

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 15:12

    real scousers

    • Reply posted by inyourface, today at 15:16

      inyourface replied:
      Well the bitter half anyway

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 15:39

    Will next year be the 3rd year in a row they spend a fortune only to escape relegation by the skin of their teeth?.

    • Reply posted by Jimmer , today at 15:46

      Jimmer replied:
      Spent a fortune? Evertons net spend over the last 3 years is pretty much zero.

  • Comment posted by PatChin1, today at 16:22

    They deserve to go down for fudging their figures. Claiming 3 times the amount of covid losses than any other premier league club is criminal and the fact they've been allowed to get away with a bare faced lie is even worse.

  • Comment posted by inyourface, today at 15:15

    Sexy new stadium just like them scouse girls. Hope they stay up

    • Reply posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 16:10

      LeaveMeAlone replied:
      Scouse girls definitely go down though…

  • Comment posted by Misa, today at 15:30

    Superb news! the good times will roll again. Cant wait COYB

    • Reply posted by smelly fish , today at 15:33

      smelly fish replied:
      Yeah in the championship 😂

