Everton investment: Toffees reach exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports Capital

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton's Goodison Park ground
Everton are currently two points above the relegation zone

Everton have reached an exclusivity agreement with New York-based company MSP Sports Capital for investment in the club, BBC Sport understands.

Sources have said the deal is not yet done but talks are progressing between the two parties over future funding.

MSP look to have jumped ahead of 777 Partners, who have been in talks over a takeover from owner Farhad Moshiri.

Everton are currently two points above the Premier League's relegation zone with one game remaining this season.

However, the Toffees will drop into the bottom three if Leicester win at Newcastle on Monday (20:00 BST).

MSP are believed to be looking for a 25% stake with a preferential share structure, not equity in the club, so would be paid back in interest.

777 have had access to the 'data room' (financial accounts), but have not been prepared to pay a 'significant' price as they have looked at the debt on the balance sheet - which stood at £141.7m in the latest accounts.external-link

Can Everton ever be great again?

In February, Moshiri told the fans' advisory boardexternal-link the club was "not for sale" but he had been talking to "top investors of real quality".

The club requires funding for their new stadium, which is being built on Bramley Moore Dock, after costs increased from £500m originally to about £760m.

British-Iranian business Moshiri has invested over £750m of his own money since 2016, but some supporters are deeply unhappy about his ownership of the club.

Toffees fans have held protests before some home games this season and have called for Moshiri and the board to leave the club.

Who are MSP?

MSP Sports Capital members at Goodison Park during Everton's loss to Southampton
Senior figures from MSP Sports Capital attended Everton's 2-1 home defeat by Southampton on 14 January

MSP Sports Capital describe themselves as investors in sports teams, leagues and businesses that 'pursue ambitious, challenging tasks'.

Their current portfolio includes European clubs such as Brondby in Denmark, Augsburg in Germany and Estoril of Portugal.

Their chairman, Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi, is the vice-chairman of McLaren and also a minority owner of NBA team Phoenix Suns.

He attended the defeat to Southampton in January at Goodison Park and his net worth was valued at £2.9bn, external by the Paddock Magazine in 2021.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 15:57

    It would have been cheaper to burn a briefcase of £30k for every minute of every league game since Moshiri took over.

  • Comment posted by joepublic, today at 15:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ToxicMonkeyMZC, today at 15:54

    I really hope Everton can stay in the Premier League. I'm 55 and the local (Liverpool v Everton) derby matches are pure gold. I couldn't imagine life without Everton. Anything which helps the team is welcome.
    Yes I am a Liverpool fan, but I have a huge respect for the blue menace.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 15:45

    i hope you stay up everton.
    that will get up varpool's noses.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:42

    Basically the Board need to mind their own business and get a competent Manager with his own team to decide which players they want - then maybe there could be some advancement. People who know nothing about football should not be making player decisions.
    Simple

  • Comment posted by John_S, today at 15:41

    No investment unless they stay up in the PL, which Everton only have a very slim change of achieving.

    MSP would be better in putting its money in a better placed team if they want to make any money out of football!

    • Reply posted by Jimmer , today at 15:51

      Jimmer replied:
      I Wouldnt call a 75% chance of premier league survival a slim chance

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:39

    The whole country hopes Everton get relegated then there will be no investment.

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 15:42

      bagseye replied:
      Indeed we do

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 15:39

    Will next year be the 3rd year in a row they spend a fortune only to escape relegation by the skin of their teeth?.

    • Reply posted by Jimmer , today at 15:46

      Jimmer replied:
      Spent a fortune? Evertons net spend over the last 3 years is pretty much zero.

  • Comment posted by crickets truthseeker, today at 15:32

    MSP would be better off buying a few bags of toffees

    • Reply posted by smelly fish , today at 15:36

      smelly fish replied:
      Cricket is boring

  • Comment posted by Misa, today at 15:30

    Superb news! the good times will roll again. Cant wait COYB

    • Reply posted by smelly fish , today at 15:33

      smelly fish replied:
      Yeah in the championship 😂

  • Comment posted by Gigsaw Soljier5, today at 15:27

    really want leicester to win tonight.

    • Reply posted by mid Wales Toffee, today at 15:41

      mid Wales Toffee replied:
      That's a big ask.

  • Comment posted by General-Richa, today at 15:24

    Who in their right mind would give money to Moshiri?... Remove Moshiri, Kenwright & the board & there may be some sense in investing, but to give that lot money is akin to burning it... Right now Everton need people who know what they're doing at the top, specifically who are capable of undoing years of poor leadership of this broken club, throwing more money towards the current lot is not the way

    • Reply posted by jude nelson, today at 15:42

      jude nelson replied:
      It's alarm bells that the team who looked at the books said "no thanks" and this guy who is offering essentially a huge pay day loan is welcomed as good news...

  • Comment posted by saddletramp , today at 15:23

    " Everton have reached reached an Exclusivity agreement with MSP Sports capital"

    "Sources have said the deal is not yet done"

    Make your mind up.

    • Reply posted by evening, today at 15:29

      evening replied:
      All depends if they go down that's why

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:21

    Read the headline and thought Everton had done a deal with Scottish government. Then they would have really been in trouble

    • Reply posted by Maltesetoxteth , today at 15:24

      Maltesetoxteth replied:
      You have just made me spill my milkshake sat in McDonald’s car park ,that has got to be the best I have heard in ages thank you so much

  • Comment posted by Iain, today at 15:20

    I guess this shows there's a difference between investing £750m and investing it well.

    • Reply posted by jimmyb, today at 15:31

      jimmyb replied:
      Much like the owner of Tottenham. Levy has spent plenty of money, but him and his sporting directors made a long series of really bad decisions on players.

      Chelsea are in much the same state now with Boehly.

      Outside of Moshiri appointing a sporting director and coach who actually know what they're doing, tough to see how the situation can improve. Especially if they go down.

  • Comment posted by Sidney Bernstein, today at 15:20

    I thought the “humble crofter” was investing some of his considerable wealth in Everton. Then I remembered Ian Blackford is a Member of Parliament, and not an MSP at Holyrood.

  • Comment posted by nosher, today at 15:20

    When will the FL investigation into over spendinv be announced ?

    • Reply posted by Common Sense mate, today at 15:26

      Common Sense mate replied:
      Already has. And without state backed influence that city have, they will find it harder to avoid punishment.

  • Comment posted by inyourface, today at 15:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Meatballz , today at 15:24

      Meatballz replied:
      Wat do u want a blue peter badge lol

  • Comment posted by Albert Ross, today at 15:19

    Will this be one less set of supporters moaning about City or is that too much to hope for.

  • Comment posted by Ludo, today at 15:18

    A proper club is Everton. I hope they stay up.

