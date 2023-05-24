Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The penultimate round of Scottish Premiership matches takes place on Wednesday, with all 12 teams in action.

Catch up with the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

All matches kick-off Wednesday at 19:45 BST

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Captain Graeme Shinnie is back from suspension for Aberdeen and forward Luis 'Duk' Lopes and midfielder Ross McCrorie have returned to training.

St Mirren have concerns up front with Alex Greive and Curtis Main having picked up knocks and Jonah Ayunga and Tony Watt already ruled out. Youngsters Lewis Jamieson and Kieran Offord could feature. Midfielder Ryan Flynn and defender Richard Tait are unavailable.

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost both of their past two league meetings with St Mirren but have kept a clean sheet in each of their past five home league games.

Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock

Manager Jim Goodwin will make a late decision over Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher's fitness. Left-back Aziz Behich is suspended.

Liam Donnelly is missing for Kilmarnock with injury while fellow midfielder David Watson is suspended and they join defenders Ryan Alebiosu and Ben Chrisene on the sidelines, with the latter out for the rest of the season. Centre-half Ash Taylor could return.

Did you know? Dundee United have won six of their past seven top-flight home games against Kilmarnock, who are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with United within a single top-flight season for the first time since November 2008.

Hibernian v Celtic

Hibernian are still without Martin Boyle, Mykola Kukharevych, Kyle Magennis and Aiden McGeady.

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston is back in training following injury but will not feature. Midfielder Aaron Mooy is a fitness doubt for the visitors.

Did you know? Hibs are winless in 17 meetings with Celtic across all competitions and winless in 11 midweek league games.

Livingston v Motherwell

Livingston defender Ayo Obileye is out with a knee injury and will not play again this season.

Motherwell will assess Dan Casey, James Furlong, Max Johnston and Harry Paton while Callum Slattery completes a two-match ban. Jake Carroll, Riku Danzaki, Joe Efford, Nathan McGinley and Josh Morris are all out.

Did you know? Livingston are winless in nine league meetings with Motherwell, who have only suffered two defeats in their past 23 top-flight matches against Livi.

Rangers v Hearts

Rangers will be without Ben Davies, Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent for their final home game of the season, along with long-term absentees Steven Davis, Filip Helander, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Malik Tillman. Borna Barisic, Antonio Colak, Glen Kamara, Rabbi Matondo, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Wright are back in training.

Hearts have Alex Cochrane suspended but Stephen Kingsley could return. Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Gary Mackay-Steven remain out.

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their past six league meetings with Hearts, who are without a top-flight win at Ibrox since March 2012.

Ross County v St Johnstone

Ross County hope defender Alex Iacovitti shakes off a pelvic injury but David Cancola and Josh Stones are injured and Owura Edwards is suspended. Eamonn Brophy Ross Callachan and Gwion Edwards are all out.

St Johnstone will be without Melker Hallberg because of a hamstring problem but fellow midfielder Dan Phillips is in line to return. Callum Booth, Nicky Clark and Murray Davidson are all long-term absentees.

Did you know? Ross County have won three of their past five league games against St Johnstone, who have only lost one of their past 11 Scottish Premiership games away to County.

