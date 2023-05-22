Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Defender Jay Dasilva made almost 150 appearances for Bristol City after joining from Chelsea in 2019

Defender Jay Dasilva is among four players released by Bristol City at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old had been offered a new contract with the Championship club, which he joined in 2019 from Chelsea.

Dasilva made 144 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, including 38 this season.

Nathan Baker - who retired on medical grounds in August - along with Taylor Moore and James Morton, who have been out on loan, are also leaving.

Discussions remain ongoing with midfielder Andy King and defender Tomas Kalas, while midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has been offered a new deal.

Massengo has been on loan at French side Auxerre since January and had been expected to leave the club on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires.