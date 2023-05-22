Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Coventry City had 40,000 fans at their last trip to Wembley in 2018 - the League Two play-off final win over Exeter City

Promotion-chasing Coventry City have sold out their ticket allocation for Saturday's Championship play-off final with Luton Town at Wembley.

The Sky Blues were allocated 36,237 tickets for the game - but all general admission tickets have sold-out - with only tickets for disabled fans left.

Tickets went on sale within 12 hours of Wednesday's 1-0 semi-final win at Middlesbrough.

City are making their third trip to Wembley in seven seasons.

But, unless the English Football League make more tickets available, this will be the smallest Sky Blues following at the new Wembley.

They were watched by 42,500 Cov fans when they beat Oxford United to win the EFL Trophy in 2017.

There were then 40,000 for the League Two play-off final win over Exeter City in 2018.

City fans will be located in Wembley's West End - the same end they had for their previous victories.

Coventry also famously won their only previous final at the old Wembley, the May 1987 3-2 FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, when the ticket allocation was limited to 25,000 per club.

They did also play at Wembley against Everton in August 1987 in the Charity Shield, which they lost 1-0, but, in terms of Wembley finals, their record is flawless.

As of Friday, Luton had sold 28,600 of their allocated 36,493 seats.

Wembley has a stadium capacity of 90,000 but that includes the Club Wembley tickets in the Olympic Gallery, which do not always get used.