Charlie Austin scored nine goals for Swindon following his return to the club last December

Striker Charlie Austin says Swindon Town have "got to be aiming" for promotion from League Two after missing out on the play-offs this season.

Austin signed a new one-year deal with the Robins last week to stay through the 2023-24 campaign.

The 33-year-old returned to his former club in December on a short-term deal and went on to score nine goals.

Yet a disappointing second half to the season saw Swindon fall away from the top six and finish 10th.

"We know the league's going to be tough, it always is, but we're going to be in the battle every single game and we're going to be out there to achieve the goal - but you've got to have a bit of realism in it," Austin told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"The league's going to tougher next year than what it was this year, I don't think I'm saying anything than what fans already think. But we've got to be aiming for the ultimate goal of promotion.

"Swindon Town's goal is to try and get into League One in 2024 and that was certainly my aim, that's the manager's aim and that's the football club's aim."

Austin's deal came weeks after Michael Flynn was confirmed as the team's new head coach, with Flynn referring to the forward as a "figurehead" for the team and club in a statement.

"It shows that I'm going to be a big part of his plans and a big part of the football club going forward," Austin added.

"If I'm honest whenever I seem to play for Swindon, since I've come back, I've always seemed to have to shoulder responsibility so it's nothing new. Will I feel the pressures of it? Probably. Not pressure, it's more expectation isn't it. But I think I'll bring my own expectation also."

Austin originally played for Swindon between 2009 and 2011 before spells with Burnley QPR, Southampton and West Brom. He was playing for Brisbane Roar in Australia before returning to Wiltshire.

He has completed his UEFA B coaching badges as he starts to think about life after his playing days end.

"I'm going to have a year where I'm going to concentrate on my football but I will do some kind of coaching, whether it's in the academy or locally to me," Austin continued.

"If an opportunity comes, wherever it may be, I guess I'll be ready for that. But at the moment I am keen to continue to play and score goals as that's my job."