FC Luzern manager Mario Frick plays down a reported falling out with captain Ardon Jashari, linked with a summer switch to Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is targeting the Lisbon Lions' goalscoring record of 111 league goals in 1966-67, with the current squad in need of four more over the final two fixtures. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen expect to lose head of recruitment Darren Mowbray to relegated Premier League side Southampton. (Press & Journal) external-link

Midfielder Leighton Clarkson says a slip-up against "horrible" St Mirren isn't an option as Aberdeen seek to nail down third spot. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen will receive another pay out from the 2020 sale of Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forrest after the English club ensured their Premier League safety. (Press & Journal) external-link

Beni Baningime has revealed that he won't be seen in a Hearts shirt until next season. The midfielder has been out for over a year with a cruciate ligament injury and has suffered a minor setback on his return to training. (Football Scotland) external-link

St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon backs interim boss Steven MacLean to follow the club's recent "recipe for success" by making the step up from player to manager at the Perth club. (Herald) external-link

Former Celtic star Kris Commons admits he's been left scratching his head over the reduced role at Arsenal for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney. (Daily Mail, print edition)