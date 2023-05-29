Close menu
League One - Play-off Final
BarnsleyBarnsley0Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1

Barnsley 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Josh Windass wins League One play-off final in last minute of extra time

By Ian WoodcockBBC Sport at Wembley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley
Barnsley played for almost 80 minutes with 10 men

Josh Windass scored the winning goal in the League One play-off final with the last action of extra time as Sheffield Wednesday beat 10-man Barnsley in the most dramatic circumstances.

With a third EFL play-off final in as many days seemingly destined for penalties, Windass headed beyond Harry Isted's despairing dive to send the Owls up to the Championship at the expense of their South Yorkshire rivals.

It was cruel on the Tykes who had been a man down since the 49th minute when Adam Phillips was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Lee Gregory.

In an action-packed period of extra time, Isted saved brilliantly from Michael Smith and Barry Bannan and Luca Connell missed a sitter for the Reds before Wednesday came up with the latest of late winners.

It was perhaps fitting for Wednesday to win promotion in such remarkable fashion given their run to this Wembley showdown.

Darren Moore's men looked on course for automatic promotion with a club-record 23-game unbeaten run.

However, that ended when the Tykes beat them 4-2 in March and they eventually finished third behind Plymouth and Ipswich with 96 points - the highest number of points ever accumulated to not be enough to go up automatically.

They then fell to a thumping 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their play-off semi-final with Peterborough to leave their promotion hopes in tatters as fans booed the team from the pitch.

Backed by a raucous Hillsborough they stunned Posh to equalise the tie on aggregate with the final kick of the 90 minutes in the second leg before winning on penalties. It was the first time a team had ever overcome more than a 2-0 deficit in a play-off semi-final.

For long periods of Monday's League One final it seemed like that would be as good as it got for the Owls. But in the last second of the game Windass dived to head Gregory's cross in powerfully and send 44, 000 Wednesday fans into pandemonium while breaking Barnsley hearts.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12ThomasBooked at 95mins
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 30PhillipsBooked at 49mins
  • 48Connell
  • 8KaneSubstituted forBensonat 72'minutesSubstituted forRussellat 90+1'minutes
  • 7CaddenSubstituted forWattersat 105'minutes
  • 31TedicSubstituted forNorwoodat 45'minutes
  • 44ColeSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Russell
  • 9Norwood
  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Cundy
  • 40Collins
  • 47Watters

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 33JamesSubstituted forHuntat 103'minutes
  • 13PatersonSubstituted forVaulksat 79'minutes
  • 2Palmer
  • 10BannanSubstituted forDele-Bashiruat 116'minutes
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 24Smith
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 44Flint
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
72,492

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnsley 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Barnsley 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Barnsley 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lee Gregory with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury James Norwood (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).

  7. Post update

    Liam Kitching (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Hunt.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru replaces Barry Bannan because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).

  14. Post update

    James Norwood (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Will Vaulks tries a through ball, but Jack Hunt is caught offside.

Comments

Join the conversation

304 comments

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 17:55

    From a neutral, congratulations Wednesday, but please, please can we stop handing a trophy to a team who finishes 3rd, 4th, 5th, or sixth, it's ridiculous. Promotion should be enough.

    • Reply posted by dandcfc, today at 18:02

      dandcfc replied:
      Do you support a team in the league where 4th place teams celebrate like they’ve won the World Cup though? Stones and glass houses and all that.

  • Comment posted by ashtongatejim, today at 17:51

    Barnsley can consider themselves unlucky on the day but over the course of the season, this was the right outcome.

    • Reply posted by Neil hall, today at 18:19

      Neil hall replied:
      VAR 2 Tykes 0

  • Comment posted by Theres always this season, today at 17:54

    Lee Gregory made a remarkable recovery considering he was banging the ground (or was that just to get the opponent sent off)

    • Reply posted by SKS equals 2FC, today at 17:56

      SKS equals 2FC replied:
      to answer your question - yes

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:47

    Congratulations Wednesday. Unlucky Barnsley, you’ll feel hard done by with a harsh red card and a penalty you should have had a minute earlier. Fans did you proud though, all you could hear were Barnsley fans until the goal

    • Reply posted by 186726, today at 18:05

      186726 replied:
      Never been a penalty you had your chances as did we we was the better side until the red card

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 17:51

    Well done SW from an Ipswich Town FC fan, see you in the Championship next season! It would have been a total injustice had they lost to Barnsley today considering they were 10 points ahead of them in the league table! All those who were mocking SW & DM after they lost 0-4 to Peterborough in the 1st leg of their first match in the play-offs, hope you guys are having dollops of humble pie tonight!

    • Reply posted by Bacary Lasagne, today at 17:59

      Bacary Lasagne replied:
      Playoffs are an injustice until your team sneaks in on the last game of the season and get promoted.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 17:57

    I’m a fan of neither team, but how do you get a sending off when no contact was made on the player and a clear kick on the calf in the penalty area is not even a foul, what the hell is VAR for come on.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 17:59

      ellis replied:
      Fixed , big buisnesss

  • Comment posted by Edale, today at 18:04

    Yet another player faking injury to get another player sent off. The game needs to end that by booking players who fake pain. He was banging the ground yet running like a march hare seconds later. They did the same thing against Derby to get a player sent off. Cheats.

    • Reply posted by philer, today at 18:20

      philer replied:
      Cheats indeed but all the 'professionals ' do it. And the authorities do nothing to cut it out

  • Comment posted by The Joker, today at 17:49

    Barnsley fans impressive considering the numerical disadvantage

    • Reply posted by Ian Cooksey, today at 17:54

      Ian Cooksey replied:
      Notts County took more in the National League final and there was a trainstrike.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 17:53

    Sheff wed play Leeds etc next season

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 18:01

      chris replied:
      Ya don't say

  • Comment posted by Lofty, today at 17:50

    Best 3 teams promoted this season. Bolton ready to go for it again next season.

    • Reply posted by jajc, today at 17:54

      jajc replied:
      Nothing like a bit of optimism😂

  • Comment posted by Redrover4747 , today at 17:47

    Proud of the young Reds team especially with 10 men and that was never a sending off. Congratulations to Wednesday had to earn it but deserved and with 96 points. We go again next season.

  • Comment posted by The P B Nemesis, today at 17:59

    Well done owls from a Pompey fan
    After the way you’ve mostly played this season to have not been promoted would have been very unjust
    Will miss visiting Hillsborough as you made us feel very welcome
    Bad luck Barnsley
    Kick on next season
    Best to both teams
    Proper clubs with proper fans

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 17:47

    Congratulations to The Wednesday, back in the Championship! Bad luck Barnsley, good luck for next season.

    • Reply posted by Catalan Dragon, today at 18:15

      Catalan Dragon replied:
      Yes, well done Barnsley. Feel for them.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 17:47

    You have to say Wednesday deserved their promotion but boy did they put their fans through the wringer.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:48

    Wow unbelievable finish really feel for Barnsley gave everything but the Play Offs never fail to deliver on late drama !!

  • Comment posted by TW, today at 17:54

    The officials were awful.
    Feel for Barnsley, they were the best team by far until the officials ruined the game. Barnsley should have had a penalty and there was no way that was a sending off. Gregory rolled about looking like a sniper had shot him from the rafters, absolute cheat.
    Then they played 5 extra minutes until Wednesday score, then he blows up. 10 vs 15 isn't a fair contest!

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 17:56

      ellis replied:
      Fixed

  • Comment posted by Craig, today at 17:46

    Well done Sheffield wednesday

  • Comment posted by Edale, today at 18:03

    Never a red, that ruined the game. barely any contact that would have hurt the player and he made the most of it.

    • Reply posted by ellis , today at 18:03

      ellis replied:
      Fixed

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 17:48

    Congrats to Wednesday from a Plymouth Argyle fan. Well deserved after that second leg comeback. See you in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 17:45

    In big Dave we trust as I've said all season, I bet my doubters are quiet this evening 👍

    • Reply posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 17:55

      rupert dalrimple replied:
      Nice to see the owls play my team next season 👍

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth463187824735101
2Ipswich4628144101356698
3Sheff Wed462812681374496
4Barnsley462681280473386
5Bolton4623121162362681
6Peterborough462451775542177
7Derby4621131267462176
8Portsmouth4617191061501170
9Wycombe46209175951869
10Charlton461614167066462
11Lincoln City461420124747062
12