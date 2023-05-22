Ferguson scored twice against Southampton to take his tally in the Premier League to six

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson praised his manager Robert de Zerbi for steering the Seagulls into Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Ferguson scored twice as Brighton beat Southampton 3-1 as they sealed a place in at least the Europa Conference League next season.

They need just one point in their last two games to qualify for the Europa League, and the 18-year old believes it is just the reward de Zerbi's side deserve for a stellar campaign.

"I think we have worked all season towards this and it is a credit to us, that we have achieved it. Hopefully we will have a good European run next season now," Ferguson said.

The 18-year-old forward took his tally to double figures in all competitions this season with his first-half brace at the Amex.

The first, a powerful low shot, squirmed through Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, while he tucked home the second with a first-time finish after being found in the box by Kaoru Mitoma.

The Irishman was keen to highlight how the belief Italian manager de Zerbi has instilled in the team, and especially in young players at the club, has been crucial to their European push.

"He just gives you confidence with the way we play. You know what you're doing in the system, you know what your job is.

The teenager added: "It doesn't matter what young you are, you have to put a shift in. The attitude we have is it doesn't matter what age you are if you can play, you can play."

Ferguson hailed the Brighton supporters for sticking by the team in their rise from from League One to their achievements in the present day.

"Credit to the fans too, for all they have been through in the different leagues. Now we have brought them up to Europe so I am sure they will be as delighted as us."