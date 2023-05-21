Match ends, Auxerre 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Paris St-Germain are on the verge of a record 11th Ligue 1 title after Kylian Mbappe's double secured victory over struggling Auxerre on Sunday.
Defending champions PSG are six points clear of second-placed Lens - who also have an inferior goal difference - and require just one point from their last two games to guarantee the title.
Top scorer Mbappe netted twice in the opening eight minutes for the visitors.
Lassine Sinayoko responded for Auxerre, who remain in relegation trouble.
The victory means Christophe Galtier's PSG will clinch the title if they avoid defeat at Racing Strasbourg next Saturday.
Mbappe, 24, has scored 40 goals and contributed nine assists in 41 games this season - including 33 goal involvements in 32 Ligue 1 matches.
The France international displayed great footwork as he twisted and turned in the box to create space for the opener, before bending in a sublime first-time strike two minutes later.
PSG, who have won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles, equalled Marseille and Saint-Etienne's all-time record of 10 French titles last season.
Line-ups
Auxerre
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Radu
- 13Zedadka
- 97Raveloson
- 4Mendes JúniorBooked at 46mins
- 95Touré
- 14Mensah
- 7HeinSubstituted forDembéléat 86'minutes
- 80Massengo
- 12Touré
- 17SinayokoSubstituted forPerrinat 86'minutes
- 9da Costa JóiaSubstituted forNiangat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6M'Changama
- 10Perrin
- 11Niang
- 16Léon
- 19Abline
- 22Sakhi
- 27Jeanvier
- 29Autret
- 77Dembélé
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 5Marquinhos
- 4Ramos
- 15Danilo
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 6Verratti
- 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 79'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 30Messi
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forVitinhaat 55'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 16Rico
- 17Vitinha
- 18Renato Sanches
- 28Soler
- 29Pembélé
- 31Bitshiabu
- 34Nhaga
- 35Gharbi
- 90Letellier
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Auxerre 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Vitinha with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Han-Noah Massengo (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Siriki Dembélé (Auxerre).
Post update
Attempt saved. Siriki Dembélé (Auxerre) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Akim Zedadka.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
M'Baye Niang (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Birama Touré (Auxerre) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gideon Mensah.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Auxerre. Siriki Dembélé replaces Gauthier Hein.
Substitution
Substitution, Auxerre. M'Baye Niang replaces Nuno da Costa.
Substitution
Substitution, Auxerre. Gaetan Perrin replaces Lassine Sinayoko.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jubal (Auxerre).
Post update
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Rayan Raveloson.
