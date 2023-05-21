Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe scored his fastest Ligue 1 double with goals in the sixth and eighth minutes

Paris St-Germain are on the verge of a record 11th Ligue 1 title after Kylian Mbappe's double secured victory over struggling Auxerre on Sunday.

Defending champions PSG are six points clear of second-placed Lens - who also have an inferior goal difference - and require just one point from their last two games to guarantee the title.

Top scorer Mbappe netted twice in the opening eight minutes for the visitors.

Lassine Sinayoko responded for Auxerre, who remain in relegation trouble.

The victory means Christophe Galtier's PSG will clinch the title if they avoid defeat at Racing Strasbourg next Saturday.

Mbappe, 24, has scored 40 goals and contributed nine assists in 41 games this season - including 33 goal involvements in 32 Ligue 1 matches.

The France international displayed great footwork as he twisted and turned in the box to create space for the opener, before bending in a sublime first-time strike two minutes later.

PSG, who have won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles, equalled Marseille and Saint-Etienne's all-time record of 10 French titles last season.