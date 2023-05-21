Watch how the incredible SWPL drama unfolded

Naturally, a final-day Scottish title fight is going to be hard pressed to avoid the tagline of Helicopter Sunday - the famous 2005 about turn for the destination of the men's Scottish league trophy when Motherwell's late double against Celtic handed the title to Rangers.

Rather less ostentatiously, the Scottish Women's Premier League title was never airborne on Sunday evening. Instead, the trophy would be kept under the watchful eye of managing director Fiona McIntyre in her Hampden bunker.

Once a champion looked likely, the silverware would head for the roads of Glasgow, darting its way into the grateful, glorious grasp of whoever had prevailed in this thrilling finale.

There were jokes earlier in the week that a sharp three-point turn on the M8 may be required. And it was to prove prophetic.

But, before cross-city diversions had to be made, the players stepped out in front of bumper crowds with their fates still uncertain.

At Ibrox, Glasgow City needed a win to secure the title, while hosts Rangers knew victory would give them a shout. For Celtic, it was a case of putting as many as possible past Hearts to improve their goal difference against Rangers while hoping City failed to win in Govan.

For quite some time, the likeliest scenario pointed to Celtic claiming their first-ever title on goal difference from City.

Just minutes before the break, Celtic landed the first blow thanks to a sublime finish from PFA player of the year Caitlin Hayes. It had the all the quality of a title-winning goal, news of which seeped across the city, rattling the nerves of their two title rivals.

The weight of what was unfolding nearby shackled those on the Ibrox turf to meandering mediocrity. There was plenty of bite, plenty of determination, but neither side could hit the front and claim control.

Then, the news they had been dreading. Celtic's fingertips on the trophy turned to a commanding clutch as Natasha Flint doubled the hosts' advantage in the east end. At a ground so used to championship jubilation in recent years, it seemed as though a first ever SWPL gong would be added to Parkhead trophy room.

Rangers knew now they would need three goals to surpass Celtic en route to the title. City knew finding the net on just one occasion would return them to the summit. Still, the breakthrough eluded either side.

Slamming the breaks

Lauren Davidson's late strike to claim the title for Glasgow City

Given the persisting deadlock at Ibrox, off jumped McIntyre into the car tasked with getting the trophy to its rightful owners. Surely, there would be no reason to slam the brakes now.

Unless there was to be a deer in the headlights. And, despite Rangers' resolve, that's exactly how their defence appeared when Linda Molthalo found herself in behind the home defence, only the final fragments of stoppage time to go.

To her right was Lauren Davidson, the division's top scorer. On a day when the trophy was to be ferried around Glasgow, she seemed to have the freedom of the entire city as she begged for the ball in the centre of the box.

Her team-mate obliged, her touch was heavy, but the finish was found. It took an age for the ball to nestle in the bottom corner, but when it did, the most sensational scenes erupted as the visitors reclaimed pole position with just moments to spare.

Not only had the goal changed the course of the title race but also McIntyre's journey. Now, the trophy had a new destination. Get the car turned. Get the ribbons changed. Get the SatNav back on.

As has been the case all year, the title race remained finely poised. Celtic, left heartbroken by City's late strike, were now in unfamiliar territory of willing a Rangers goal. Such notion would typically be sacrilege. Here, it would be salvation.

For a fleeting moment, their prayers were answered. Just as McIntyre's motor had put the foot down in the opposite direction, it seemed as though the car would need to turn back around once again.

Rangers skipper captain Kathryn Hill headed in an equaliser, but the ball was deemed to already be in the hands of Lee Gibson.

This fact escaped those in green and white for longer than they would have liked. Manager Fran Alonso lead the charge of triumphant celebration. However, that joy was slowly shattered as news of the goal that never was prompted pain at Parkhead.

Meanwhile, at Ibrox, the true champions were already soaking in their accomplishments. The players embraced, still too stunned by what had just unfolded before their very eyes. Their credentials had been questioned, their bottle was doubted, but when it mattered most, Leanne Ross' side showed their worth.

Finally, the SWPL trophy knew its destination. Parked up at Ibrox, McIntyre brought out the silverware adorned with the orange tassels it knows so well. It had worn those colours 15 times before, but in terms of drama and satisfaction, it will be number 16 that lives longest in the memories of everyone connected with the club.

A day of twists and turns, of roadblocks and re-routes, although this iteration of title-winning City accelerated past the very best on a historic day for the game in Scotland.

What happened elsewhere?

Elsewhere on the final day, a point was enough for Dundee United to avoid the relegation play-off, with their 1-1 draw condemning opponents Hamilton Academical to a meeting with SWPL2 runners-up Gartcain.

Glasgow Women ended the season pointless courtesy of a 2-0 defeat by Spartans, while Motherwell breezed past Aberdeen 3-0. In the other top-six game, manager Dean Gibson said farewell to Hibernian with a 2-1 win over Partick Thistle.