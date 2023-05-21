Close menu
German Bundesliga
AugsburgFC Augsburg0B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3

FC Augsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund: Visitors closing in on Bundesliga title after win

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sebastian Haller scores Borussia Dortmund's first against Augsburg
Sebastian Haller scored twice in the second half for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are one win away from the Bundesliga title after beating 10-man Augsburg to move top of the table.

Victory takes them two points clear of Bayern Munich, who lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Felix Uduokhai was sent off in the first half for a foul on Donyell Malen before Sebastian Haller opened the scoring with a low strike in the 58th minute.

Haller then finished from close range before Julian Brandt got a late third.

Victory means Dortmund are in a strong position to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2011-12 and deny Bayern Munich an 11th-successive title.

Thomas Tuchel takes his Bayern side to Koln on the final day of the season next Saturday but Dortmund know a win at home to Mainz at the same time will secure the trophy.

Bayern sacked Julian Nagelsmann in March with the side sitting second in the table.

They swiftly brought in ex-Chelsea boss Tuchel in the hope he could claim the title but they will now need to win and hope Dortmund slip up to retain the Bundesliga trophy.

Line-ups

Augsburg

Formation 4-3-3

  • 40Koubek
  • 3PedersenSubstituted forColinaat 45'minutes
  • 6GouweleeuwBooked at 69mins
  • 19UduokhaiBooked at 38mins
  • 8De Palma Veiga
  • 27Engels
  • 30Dorsch
  • 13RexhbecajSubstituted forCardonaat 62'minutes
  • 45YeboahSubstituted forBauerat 40'minutes
  • 7BeljoBooked at 43minsSubstituted forBerishaat 61'minutes
  • 9DemirovicBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMaierat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Maier
  • 11Berisha
  • 17Sarenren Bazee
  • 20Caligiuri
  • 23Bauer
  • 25Klein
  • 34Mbuku
  • 38Colina
  • 48Cardona

B Dortmund

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17WolfBooked at 74mins
  • 25Süle
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 90+1'minutes
  • 26Ryerson
  • 21MalenSubstituted forReynaat 90+1'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 23CanBooked at 47mins
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forReusat 80'minutes
  • 27AdeyemiBooked at 69minsSubstituted forÖzcanat 72'minutes
  • 9Haller

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 6Özcan
  • 7Reyna
  • 11Reus
  • 16Duranville
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Modeste
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
30,660

Match Stats

Home TeamAugsburgAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away28
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Niklas Dorsch.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Gio Reyna replaces Donyell Malen.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

  9. Post update

    Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Bauer (FC Augsburg).

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Arne Maier replaces Ermedin Demirovic.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salih Özcan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.

  18. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg).

  20. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Donyell Malen.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund33224781423970
2Bayern Munich33208590375368
3RB Leipzig33196860392163
4Union Berlin33178850381259
5Freiburg3317885042859
6B Leverkusen331571157451252
7Wolfsburg3313101056461049
8Frankfurt331211105651547
9Mainz33129125253-145
10Köln331012114852-442
11B Mgladbach33109144955-639
12Werder Bremen33106175163-1236
13Hoffenheim33105184756-935
14Augsburg3397174261-1934
15Stuttgart33711154456-1232
16VfL Bochum3395193772-3532
17Schalke33710163367-3431
18Hertha Berlin3368194068-2826
View full German Bundesliga table

