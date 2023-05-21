Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 0.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says La Liga has a "problem with racism" after forward Vinicius Junior was subjected to racist chants at Valencia.
The 22-year-old was dismissed for violent conduct on 97 minutes after an altercation with Hugo Duro.
Earlier in the game, an incensed Vinicius attempted to bring a Valencia fan to the referee's attention.
"What we saw today is unacceptable. An entire stadium chanting racist slurs," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.
"I don't want to talk about football today, there is no meaning in talking about football today. I told the referee he should have stopped the match.
"La Liga has a problem. For me Vinicius is the most important player in the world. La Liga has a problem, these episodes of racism have to stop the match.
"It's the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0, there is no other way."
The Brazil winger, who was sent off for the first time in his career, has been the subject of racist abuse numerous times this season in La Liga.
The game was momentarily paused in the second half as the Real forward reacted angrily to an incident in the stands.
He was fired up from that moment and was sent off for the first time in La Liga for his involvement in an altercation between both sets of players.
The 22-year-old posted on Instagram: "The prize the racists have won is my expulsion. It's not football, it's La Liga."
Ancelotti said Vinicius' reaction was "understandable" in the circumstances.
"I asked him if he wanted to keep playing, and he stayed in the game," the Italian added.
"Vinicius is very sad, he is angry. Something like this can't happen in the world we live in."
Diego Lopez's back-post winner boosted Valencia's bid for La Liga survival.
Lopez met Justin Kluivert's cross-come-shot at the back post to tuck the winner past Thibaut Courtois.
Victory moves Valencia up to 13th place in the La Liga table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Madrid missed the chance to move above neighbours Atletico into second.
Line-ups
Valencia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25MamardashviliBooked at 90mins
- 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forLatorreat 68'minutes
- 24CömertBooked at 70mins
- 15Özkacar
- 14GayàSubstituted forMusahat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 36Guerra
- 17González Iglesias
- 40LópezSubstituted forFoulquierat 58'minutes
- 18Ribeiro Almeida
- 9KluivertBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDuroat 90+1'minutes
- 7CavaniSubstituted forDias Linoat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Latorre
- 4Musah
- 6Guillamón
- 11Castillejo Azuaga
- 16Dias Lino
- 19Duro
- 20Foulquier
- 21Vázquez
- 23Doménech
- 29Pérez Martínez
- 33Mosquera
- 46Mari
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17Vázquez
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 23MendySubstituted forCarvajal Ramosat 86'minutes
- 19CeballosSubstituted forKroosat 65'minutes
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forValverdeat 86'minutes
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 11AsensioSubstituted forModricat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 4Alaba
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 21Rodrygo
- 26López Andúgar
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
- Attendance:
- 46,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Javier Guerra (Valencia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a through ball.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Eray Cömert (Valencia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dimitri Foulquier.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Dismissal
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Booking
Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Yunus Musah (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Eray Cömert (Valencia).
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.
