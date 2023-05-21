Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr points towards someone in the stands before being sent off late on for a separate incident

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says La Liga has a "problem with racism" after forward Vinicius Junior was subjected to racist chants at Valencia.

The 22-year-old was dismissed for violent conduct on 97 minutes after an altercation with Hugo Duro.

Earlier in the game, an incensed Vinicius attempted to bring a Valencia fan to the referee's attention.

"What we saw today is unacceptable. An entire stadium chanting racist slurs," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"I don't want to talk about football today, there is no meaning in talking about football today. I told the referee he should have stopped the match.

"La Liga has a problem. For me Vinicius is the most important player in the world. La Liga has a problem, these episodes of racism have to stop the match.

"It's the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0, there is no other way."

The Brazil winger, who was sent off for the first time in his career, has been the subject of racist abuse numerous times this season in La Liga.

The game was momentarily paused in the second half as the Real forward reacted angrily to an incident in the stands.

He was fired up from that moment and was sent off for the first time in La Liga for his involvement in an altercation between both sets of players.

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram: "The prize the racists have won is my expulsion. It's not football, it's La Liga."

Ancelotti said Vinicius' reaction was "understandable" in the circumstances.

"I asked him if he wanted to keep playing, and he stayed in the game," the Italian added.

"Vinicius is very sad, he is angry. Something like this can't happen in the world we live in."

Diego Lopez's back-post winner boosted Valencia's bid for La Liga survival.

Lopez met Justin Kluivert's cross-come-shot at the back post to tuck the winner past Thibaut Courtois.

Victory moves Valencia up to 13th place in the La Liga table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Madrid missed the chance to move above neighbours Atletico into second.