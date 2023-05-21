Close menu
Spanish La Liga
ValenciaValencia1Real MadridReal Madrid0

Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior sent off after racist chants at Mestalla

Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr points towards someone in the stands before being sent off late on for a separate incident

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says La Liga has a "problem with racism" after forward Vinicius Junior was subjected to racist chants at Valencia.

The 22-year-old was dismissed for violent conduct on 97 minutes after an altercation with Hugo Duro.

Earlier in the game, an incensed Vinicius attempted to bring a Valencia fan to the referee's attention.

"What we saw today is unacceptable. An entire stadium chanting racist slurs," Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

"I don't want to talk about football today, there is no meaning in talking about football today. I told the referee he should have stopped the match.

"La Liga has a problem here. For me Vinicius is the most important player in the world. La Liga has a problem, these episodes of racism have to stop the match.

"It's the entire stadium that is insulting a player with racist chants and the match has to stop. I would say the same if we were winning 3-0, there is no other way."

The Brazil winger, who was sent off for the first time in his career, has been the subject of racist abuse numerous times this season in La Liga.

The game was momentarily paused in the second half as the Real forward reacted angrily to an incident in the stands.

He was fired up from that moment and was sent off for the first time in La Liga for his involvement in an altercation between both sets of players.

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram: "The prize the racists have won is my expulsion. It's not football, it's La Liga."

Ancelotti said Vinicius' reaction was "understandable" in the circumstances.

"I asked him if he wanted to keep playing, and he stayed in the game," the Italian added.

"Vinicius is very sad, he is angry. Something like this can't happen in the world we live in."

Diego Lopez's back-post winner boosted Valencia's bid for La Liga survival.

Lopez met Justin Kluivert's cross-come-shot at the back post to tuck the winner past Thibaut Courtois.

Victory moves Valencia up to 13th place in the La Liga table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Madrid missed the chance to move above neighbours Atletico into second.

Line-ups

Valencia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25MamardashviliBooked at 90mins
  • 2Rendall CorreiaSubstituted forLatorreat 68'minutes
  • 24CömertBooked at 70mins
  • 15Özkacar
  • 14GayàSubstituted forMusahat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 36Guerra
  • 17González Iglesias
  • 40LópezSubstituted forFoulquierat 58'minutes
  • 18Ribeiro Almeida
  • 9KluivertBooked at 57minsSubstituted forDuroat 90+1'minutes
  • 7CavaniSubstituted forDias Linoat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Latorre
  • 4Musah
  • 6Guillamón
  • 11Castillejo Azuaga
  • 16Dias Lino
  • 19Duro
  • 20Foulquier
  • 21Vázquez
  • 23Doménech
  • 29Pérez Martínez
  • 33Mosquera
  • 46Mari

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 23MendySubstituted forCarvajal Ramosat 86'minutes
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forKroosat 65'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forValverdeat 86'minutes
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forRodrygoat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forModricat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 4Alaba
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
46,002

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Real Madrid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Javier Guerra (Valencia).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Eray Cömert (Valencia).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Dimitri Foulquier.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Dismissal

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  14. Booking

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Yunus Musah (Valencia) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Eray Cömert (Valencia).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona35274465155085
2Atl Madrid35226763273672
3Real Madrid35225870333771
4Real Sociedad35198847321565
5Villarreal351861154361860
6Real Betis35168114338556
7Ath Bilbao35148134639750
8Girona35139135550548
9Sevilla35139134449-548
10Osasuna35138143239-747
11Rayo Vallecano351210134247-546
12Mallorca35128153340-744
13Valencia35117173941-240
14Almería35116184661-1539
15Celta Vigo35109164050-1039
16Cádiz35911152850-2238
17Getafe35811163144-1335
18Real Valladolid35105203062-3235
19Espanyol35810174461-1734
20Elche3548232765-3820
View full Spanish La Liga table

