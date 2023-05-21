Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan lifted the Premier League trophy as captain for the first time With Arsenal's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirming Manchester City as champions, Sunday's game against Chelsea became purely a day of celebration for Pep Guardiola's side. From fans gathering in the sunshine outside Etihad Stadium long before kick off, to City players and their families celebrating on the pitch long after the final whistle, BBC Sport looks back at the day in pictures. With Arsenal's loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirming Manchester City as champions, fans had gathered outside the ground early on Sunday to greet the team Before kick off, Chelsea players had formed a guard of honour as the Manchester City players came out onto the pitch There was a party atmosphere throughout the afternoon with City fans doing the 'Poznan' dance celebration Julian Alvarez's goal ensured home fans were celebrating another win as well as the title on a sunny day in Manchester Some City fans could not wait to get onto the pitch at full time and celebrate their latest Premier League title win While they waited for the pitch to be cleared, Manchester City players and staff celebrated in the dressing room Erling Haaland, whose 36 goals have played a key part in City's successful title bid, was given a rest as he started Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea on the bench, but was full of energy during the title celebrations Five of City's seven Premier League titles have come under manager Pep Guardiola, who allowed himself to enjoy the moment after full time but will no doubt be focused on adding further trophies before the end of the season - with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come Manchester City players celebrated with their families on the pitch long after full time Fans had also celebrated on the pitch at full time, hoping the Premier League will be the first of three trophy wins this season as they also look to add the Champions League and FA Cup