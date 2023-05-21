Close menu

Manchester City win the Premier League: Trophy presentation day in pictures

Manchester City players lift the Premier League trophy
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan lifted the Premier League trophy as captain for the first time

With Arsenal's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirming Manchester City as champions, Sunday's game against Chelsea became purely a day of celebration for Pep Guardiola's side.

From fans gathering in the sunshine outside Etihad Stadium long before kick off, to City players and their families celebrating on the pitch long after the final whistle, BBC Sport looks back at the day in pictures.

Manchester City fans celebrate the title win before kick off
With Arsenal's loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday confirming Manchester City as champions, fans had gathered outside the ground early on Sunday to greet the team
Chelsea players formed a guard of honour as the Manchester City players came out before kick off
Before kick off, Chelsea players had formed a guard of honour as the Manchester City players came out onto the pitch
Manchester City fans doing the 'Poznan' celebration
There was a party atmosphere throughout the afternoon with City fans doing the 'Poznan' dance celebration
Julian Alvarez scores the winning goal for Manchester City against Chelsea
Julian Alvarez's goal ensured home fans were celebrating another win as well as the title on a sunny day in Manchester
Manchester City fans run onto the pitch at full time in their 1-0 win against Chelsea
Some City fans could not wait to get onto the pitch at full time and celebrate their latest Premier League title win
Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Manchester City staff member Brandon Ashton celebrate the title win in the dressing room
While they waited for the pitch to be cleared, Manchester City players and staff celebrated in the dressing room
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy
Erling Haaland, whose 36 goals have played a key part in City's successful title bid, was given a rest as he started Sunday's 1-0 win against Chelsea on the bench, but was full of energy during the title celebrations
Manager Pep Guardiola celebrates on the pitch after leading Manchester City to another trophy
Five of City's seven Premier League titles have come under manager Pep Guardiola, who allowed himself to enjoy the moment after full time but will no doubt be focused on adding further trophies before the end of the season - with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come
Ederson celebrates with his family on the pitch
Manchester City players celebrated with their families on the pitch long after full time
Manchester City fans on the pitch display a banner with "The Treble is on, one down two to go" written on it
Fans had also celebrated on the pitch at full time, hoping the Premier League will be the first of three trophy wins this season as they also look to add the Champions League and FA Cup
