Can you name all the Premier League-winning captains?

Manchester City have won the Premier League seven times

Captaining a side to the Premier League title is a rare honour, with Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan becoming only the 16th player to do so.

Of the 15 others to have achieved the feat since the league was formed in 1992, nine lifted the trophy more than once.

Think you can name all the title-winning captains from the past 31 seasons? You've got five minutes.

